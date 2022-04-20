Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles Comes to Downtown Los Angeles October 21-23, 2022

Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles is the pet industry's largest consumer pet health + wellness show for dog and cat lovers

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Health Expos LLC announced today that PET HEALTH EXPO/LOS ANGELES (PHE/LA), the US pet industry's largest consumer pet health + wellness show, will hold its first annual in-person show October 21-23, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles.

PET HEALTH EXPO / LOS ANGELES is the only hybrid consumer pet health + wellness show for pet parents scheduled to be held in the US in 2022. The in-person mega-event will take place from Friday, October 21 thru Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Downtown LA in the Grand Exhibit Hall at Magic Box LA. It will be open daily from 10am to 6pm PDT.

The virtual version of Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles will stream live on PetHealthExpo.com beginning at 10am on Friday October 21 and running thru Monday October 31, 2022 at 6pm PDT.

Alan Siskind, CEO of Pet Health Expos LLC, said that "Over 50% of total pet industry spending of approximately $103 billion in 2021 was spent on pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats. Our stakeholders, advisory board, and investors realized that there was an enormous opportunity in the pet health care space to create and produce America's largest and most influential consumer pet health and wellness event in the #1 Pet Market in the US - Los Angeles. There are over 1.8 million pet parents in LA who care for over 2.6 million cats and dogs". Siskind went on to say "Because Pet Health Expo/ LA is, also, a hybrid event, pet parents from around the world will, also, be able to attend the show virtually, buy products directly from our exhibitors and participate in our 25 Speakers' Forums either in real time on PetHealthExpo.com or later on via webcasts on our social media platforms."

Key highlights of the in-person mega event include:

- Over 225 exhibitors of pet health + wellness products and services

- 20, 10'x10' discounted Exhibit Booths Being Made Available to Pet Adoption Groups

- 25 Speakers' Panels featuring over 100 pet health and wellness experts discussing all aspects of pet health and wellness

- Exhibitors will be able to sell their products and services directly to show attendees

- Many exhibitors will be actively interviewing and hiring new team members

- FREE Classes for Kids Teaching Them How to Examine and Care for Their Pets

- FREE Doggy Boot Camps before Show opens each day

- Spay & Neutering Mobile Clinics

- Pet Health Check-ups

- Celebrity Guest Appearances

- New Product Showcase

- An estimated 7,500 to 10,000 people are expected to attend the 3 day in-person mega event

- General Admission Ticket Price is $35; Kids under 10 are FREE; Ticket Price for Students and Adults 65 + is only $20

About Pet Health Expos LLC

Pet Health Expos LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Center for Dog Pain Relief Inc., and is the owner and producer of Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles which is scheduled to be held in Downtown Los Angeles and online from Friday October 21 thru Sunday October 23, 2022.

About the Center for Dog Pain Relief Inc.

The Center for Dog Pain Relief (CDPR) and its website DogPainRelief.com, were created to help pet parents quickly find the best pain relief treatment options for their dogs who suffer from both acute and chronic physical, as well as emotional pain.

