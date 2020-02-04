NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Pet healthcare Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022

Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748230/?utm_source=PRN



Global Pet Healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global pet healthcare market by value in 2017?

- What will be the size of the global pet healthcare market in 2022?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pet healthcare market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- Who are the top competitors in the global pet healthcare market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pet healthcare market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The pet healthcare market consists of retail sale of pet supplements, worming treatments, external parasite treatments, grooming products and other pet healthcare. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

- The global pet healthcare market had total revenues of $23,869.6m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2013 and 2017.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 2,955.2 million units in 2017.

- Substantial demand for external parasite treatments, pet supplements and grooming products was recorded globally.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pet healthcare market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pet healthcare market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pet healthcare market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pet healthcare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748230/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

