Pet Honesty® Introduces New Melatonin Calming Supplements in Time for Dogs' Summer Season Stresses

The Brand Responds to Pet Parent Demand for a Non-Hemp Calming Supplement

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty®, a leading natural pet health supplements brand, unleashes its new Melatonin Calming max-strength, soft-chew supplement in response to pet parent demand for a non-hemp alternative to help ease their dogs' anxiety. The calming solution is made available in time for summer season's highly stimulating activities that may trigger a mix of excitement, stress, restlessness, and anxiety. One dose of Melatonin Calming for a dog will start working after 30 minutes.

Pet Honesty's Melatonin Calming is the brand's response to pet parents' interests in a non-hemp supplement to help ease dogs' anxiety.

"Industry research shows that over half of pet parents are interested in a non-CBD or cannabis option to calm their pets, so we leaned into the science showing the melatonin has a similar relaxation effect for dogs as it does for humans," said Dr Greg Reinhart, VP of Research and Development at Pet Honesty. "Proper dosing of melatonin for dogs is an imperative, and we are proud to be a brand pet parents can trust as we can assure our Melatonin Calming supplements offers responsible dosing and guidance."

Alongside the seal of approval from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), Pet Honesty's Melatonin Calming provides 650 mcg of melatonin per chew. The label suggests one chew for every 25 pounds of a dog's weight, and Pet Honesty's R&D team recommends feeding it 30 minutes to two hours prior to a stress event. The turkey-flavored supplement also features chamomile, which is used in herbal medicine to help soothe anxiety; L-Theanine, the amino acid with anti-anxiety properties found in green tea; and a blend of brain health-promoting ingredients, including Ginkgo Biloba, Ashwagandha, and L-Tryptophan.

Vetted by Vets and Pets in Time for Summer's Stressors

"During the summer season, it is common for dogs' anxiety levels to become exacerbated as they are exposed to more outdoor and social activities, and noises like fireworks and travel. These experiences can be over-stimulating and often lead to stress and unwanted, and sometimes destructive, behaviors," said Dr. Victoria Carmella, DVM, FFCP, a member of Pet Honesty's team of veterinarian advisors.

Pet Honesty enlisted an independent third-party research firm to conduct a field study among 74 dogs described as anxious by their human. The dogs were given a Melatonin Calming supplement once a day for six weeks, and nearly 90% of pet parents reported an improvement in their dog's anxious behaviors and noticed their dog seemed more relaxed and at ease.

"I recommend melatonin for its scientifically proven effects in soothing a dog's anxiety and advise pet parents to plan ahead and have melatonin on hand for those anxious moments such as thunderstorms or a yard full of unfamiliar guests," said Dr. Carmella.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC . Pet Honesty pledges to use natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn. All Pet Honesty products are made in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.A. and are available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, and Chewy. They can also be found at national retailers such as Petco, Tractor Supply Company, Pet Supplies Plus, as well as at local specialty pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Contact

Max Bartee, [email protected]

Denise Paleothodoros, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Honesty