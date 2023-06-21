Pet Honesty® Offers a Special Deal on its Health Essentials for Chewy's Limited Time Only Event

Chewy's Event Runs from June 20 – June 26

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty® announces its participation in Chewy's limited time only event, in which all Chewy customers can benefit from the deal to help stock up on Pet Honesty's pet health essentials. Customers who spend $100 will receive a $30 eGift card from Chewy. This offer with the promo code MYBESTIE runs from June 20 – June 26.

Pet Honesty offers a range of dog and cat health essentials on Chewy.

While Pet Honesty is known as a leading natural pet health supplement brand with its most popular supplements sold in over 5,000 pet stores nationwide, the brand's extended line of vet-recommended health products made with natural and other active ingredients are available on Chewy. Among Chewy customers alone, Pet Honesty has earned over 22,000 five-star ratings across its portfolio.

Health Essentials for Dogs

Multivitamin soft chews for Puppy, Adult and Senior are specially formulated for each life stage's unique nutritional needs.

soft chews for Puppy, Adult and Senior are specially formulated for each life stage's unique nutritional needs. Health Supplement soft chews formulated for dogs' popular nutritional support needs, such as Digestion, Calming, Hip + Joint, Skin + Coat, and Allergy.

soft chews formulated for dogs' popular nutritional support needs, such as Digestion, Calming, Hip + Joint, Skin + Coat, and Allergy. Dental health products such as Dental Sticks and Oral Hygiene dental water.

health products such as Dental Sticks and Oral Hygiene dental water. Outdoor protection including Flea and Tick Defense, and Grass Green, a unique lawn protection supplement that helps to keep grass green while also providing digestive and intestinal health support for dogs.

Health Essentials for Cats

Pet Honesty has been launching new innovations for cats' health over the past year and now offer:

Dual Texture Supplements that are award-winning for its dual-texture and chicken flavor chews formulated for cats with finicky tastes, including Hairball Support, Hip and Joint, Calming, and Immune Support.

that are award-winning for its dual-texture and chicken flavor chews formulated for cats with finicky tastes, including Hairball Support, Hip and Joint, Calming, and Immune Support. Powder Supplements includes Immune Health Lysine and Digestive Probiotics, both made with delicious chicken and fish flavoring and catnip.

Health Essentials for Dogs and Cats

Pet Honesty also offers health essentials that are made with natural and active ingredients that are beneficial for both dogs and cats, including:

Grooming products such as Chlorhexidine Shampoo, Allergy Anti-Itch Shampoo, and Otic Ear Cleaner.

products such as Chlorhexidine Shampoo, Allergy Anti-Itch Shampoo, and Otic Ear Cleaner. Liquid Fish Oil food supplement options that provide joint, heart, skin, coat, brain, and overall health support, including Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil and Omega-3s Fish Oil.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty pledges to use natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn. All Pet Honesty products are made in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.A. and are available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, and Chewy. They can also be found at national retailers such as Petco, Tractor Supply Company, Pet Supplies Plus, as well as at local specialty pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

