Pet Honesty's Team of Pet Health Experts Advise on Growing Interests in Dog and Cat Seasonal Allergies Amid Air Quality Threats

Northeastern Pet Organizations in Need of Nutrient-Dense Products Receive Pet Honesty Allergy Support Supplement Donations Valued at $20,000

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Pet Honesty® convened its team of pet health experts to offer advice to its community of pet parents on maintaining their pet's health and safety regarding allergy, immunity, respiratory, and overall health support as allergen and air pollution forecasts increase in the wake of the Canadian wildfires. The brand also donated Allergy Support supplements valued at $20,000 to pet organizations in need of nutrient-dense products in the U.S. Northeast region.

Dr. Victoria Carmella, DVM, FFCP, aka “Dr. Vickie,” is a veterinarian advisor to Pet Honesty and veterinary clinician in the Northeast. Dr. Vickie began practicing small animal veterinary medicine in 2007 and has spent over a decade of her career working in pet nutrition. In addition, Dr. Vickie is a USDA accredited, Fear Free® certified veterinarian, and active board member of the Animal Cancer Foundation.

"Veterinarian organizations had already been bracing vet practitioners for an intense 2023 allergy season, and now the wildfires are beginning to exacerbate environmental allergen and pollen counts in affected areas," said Dr. Victoria Carmella, DVM, FFCP ("Dr. Vickie"), a veterinarian advisor to Pet Honesty and veterinary clinician in the Northeast. "What is important to keep in mind is that outdoor air quality impacts indoor air quality for all family members, including your pets."

Pet Honesty's Health Advisory Team offer the following tips and resources for pet parents to help maintain their pet's health during high allergen and air pollution days:

Check your local Air Quality Index (AQI) score daily at AirNow.gov. Assume any reported risks to humans apply to your pet too. Avoid outdoor activity for dogs and cats, and limit outdoor time for dogs to 10-15 minutes to relieve themselves only. Allow your pet to sleep in the same room(s) that have an air purifier with a HEPA filter, which is proven to remove nearly all allergy pollens in the air. Assure your pet is well hydrated with plenty of water, which helps flush out pollutants. Provide a daily supplement that helps support the immune system and provide overall allergy support, such as Pet Honesty's Allergy Support for dogs, which provides immunity support from antioxidant vitamins C and E, and zinc; antibodies from colostrum; and respiratory and antihistamine support from nutrients such as omega-3 and turmeric. Do not hesitate to take your dog or cat to the veterinarian or animal hospital if you witness unusual and persistent wheezing, sneezing, heavy breathing or panting. A dog or cat that suffers from respiratory concerns may be more sensitive to poor air quality, resulting in increased coughing episodes, and may need immediate attention.

"When air pollutants are high, we'll see pets that typically do not suffer from allergies begin to show symptoms such as itchy skin, watery eyes, wheezing, sneezing, excessive scratching or paw licking," said Dr. Vickie. "Just like humans, pets are vulnerable to new allergens when the air quality is compromised."

Pet Honesty's Allergy Support supplements are sold online at PetHonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at more than 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty pledges to use natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn. All Pet Honesty products are made in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.A. and are available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, and Chewy. They can also be found at national retailers such as Petco, Tractor Supply Company, Pet Supplies Plus, as well as at local specialty pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

