Pet Industry Executive Brent Kirn Joins BSM Partners as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm, announced that Brent Kirn has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Kirn has over 30 years of technical sales and service experience in the pet food, equine, nutrition research, and commercial poultry industry.

Brent Kirn / BSM Partners

"We have long admired Brent's marketing and technical acumen and are thrilled that he has joined our team as we continue to expand our capabilities and footprint," said Nate Thomas, co-founder of BSM Partners. "Brent will bring a high level of rigor and discipline to our efforts, helping us provide meaningful solutions for BSM's clients across the pet care space."

Kirn's professional experience includes working for several global animal health and nutrition companies, pet blending companies, and ingredient manufacturers serving the North America pet food industry. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Animal Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"Working closely with BSM's world-class advisors, I look forward to helping companies identify and then achieve their most important strategic goals," said Kirn.

