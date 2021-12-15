Pet Insurance Market to Garner $16.81 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Pet Insurance Market by Policy Coverage (Accident Only, Accident and Illness, and Others), by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), by Sales Channel (Agency, Broker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global pet insurance industry was accounting for $4.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for pet insurance policies, increase in the number of veterinary centers, and surge in demand for financial safety in case of increasing uncertainties have boosted the growth of the global pet insurance market. However, high premium costs and lack of awareness about pet insurance policies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives about pet insurance policies and the implementation of technologies in products and service lines are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 233+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4353

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the pet insurance market due to the closure of diagnosis and veterinary centers due to lockdown regulations implemented by governments.

The insurance companies have been trying to innovate and modify the policy coverage and policies based on incidences of health conditions.

The accident only segment dominated the market growth

By policy coverage, the accident-only segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as pets such as dogs and cats have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. However, the accident & illness segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4353

The cats segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By animal type, the cats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. However, the dogs segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as dogs help people to stay well and spend less time getting over sickness and bugs.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global pet insurance market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to shift in trend from pet owners to pet parents and rise in social acceptance of pets across the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in pet adoption and surge in awareness about pet insurance in the region.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4353?reqfor=covid

Major market players

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Hartville Group

Nationwide

Pet Assure Corp.

PetFirst

Ipet Insurance

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Trupanion

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

LAMEA Travel Insurance Market

Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market

Credit & Surety Insurance Market

U.S. Insurance Third-party Administrator Market

SiC GaN Power Semiconductor Market

P2P Payment Market

IO-Link Market

Commercial Insurance Market

Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market

Low Power Geolocation Market

Embedded Controllers Market

Currency Sorter Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Currency Sorter Market- Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

World 4D Printing Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research