Pet King Brands Announces Winners of National Contest Celebrating the Love for All Pets

Second place – Jazzmine, a domestic short-haired cat owned by Jennette S. of Oakland, CA.

Third place – Daisy Mae, a Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Crystal T. of Lebanon, PA and Stealer, a Pomeranian owned by Julie C. of Olympia, WA.

As part of Pet King Brands 20th anniversary, the contest "Love for All Pets" ran from September 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019. The winners were selected out of 381 pets entered from across the nation, by a group of esteemed judges. The judging panel comprised of Arden Moore, a renowned animal behavior and pet safety coach, speaker, author of 26 best-selling books, and radio host of Pet Life Radio show, Oh Behave; Dr. Lindsay Butzer, a practicing veterinarian who publishes a popular YouTube channel – Doctor Lindsay – which focuses on pet health care and tips; and Marika Meeks, author, advocate and blogger of IncrediBull Stella. All three judges' lives are centered around pets, helping to educate pet parents on the physical and emotional needs of pets and celebrating the joy of a pet's unconditional love.

"This was a great opportunity for us all to reflect on the life-changing love between pets and their people," says Pamela Bosco, Pet King Brands President and Founder. "We were amazed at the number of entries and all of the heartfelt stories that were shared. It was a great way to celebrate our company's 20th anniversary and love story that started with the love for my Elizabeth."

The "Love for All Pets" contest theme was chosen in honor of a special love between Bosco and her German Shepherd Elizabeth who inspired the development of the company's flagship product, ZYMOX®. Over 20 years ago ZYMOX helped Elizabeth find relief from painful, chronic ear infections and has helped countless pets nationwide find relief from ear and skin health issues.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ZYMOX Otic ear care products, Oratene® brushless oral care products and its Equine Defense® dermatology products.

The ZYMOX and Oratene lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit www.zymox.com

