Pet King Brands Expands National Presence with New Corporate Office in Pet-Friendly Austin Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., maker of leading pet healthcare brands ZYMOX® Enzymatic Dermatology and Oratene® Enzymatic Brushless Oral Care, announced the expansion of their corporate offices in Austin, TX.

ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care -- Enzyme-Based Solutions for Healthy Ears, Skin, and Mouth

The establishment of the additional corporate office represents a significant milestone in the growth of Pet King Brands by expanding their national presence. The company currently has a location in the suburbs of Chicago that also serves as a major distribution center as well as operating several satellite offices around the United States and Internationally.

Founded over twenty years ago, the company markets veterinarian-recommended, non-drug wellness solutions for animals' ears, skin, and mouth with products. All of Pet King Brands' enzyme-based ZYMOX and Oratene products are available without a prescription, are free of antibiotics and harsh ingredients, and can be found at veterinary clinics, pet specialty retailers, and online.

"Austin was our first pick because of its location within the country that includes close proximity to major airports and other resources, it's great talent pool and also because it's one of the country's top twenty pet-centric cities," says Pamela K. Bosco, President and Founder of Pet King Brands. "Austin's synergies align with Pet King Brands' mission and the vision I have to launch new products so we continue to provide healthcare solutions for small, exotic and large animals. In addition, we'll now be able to expand our capabilities so we can service more distributors, retailers, veterinarians and most importantly, consumers, around the world."

To learn more about Pet King Brands, its product families and the advanced technology of the LP3 enzyme system utilized in all ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care products, visit www.zymox.com.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

