Pet King Brands Launches New Online Store to Sell ZYMOX® and Oratene® Pet Health Products

WESTMONT, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc. announced their veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care products for pets can now be purchased directly on the manufacturer's website, www.zymox.com.

The ZYMOX Store is Now Live

Consumers can now shop the entire line of authentic, enzyme-based pet care skin, ear and dental American-made products. Pet King Brands witnessed explosive sales during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as first-time pet parents adopted and other pet parents expanded their family with the addition of new dogs, cats and other animals. The pandemic also had a profound impact on veterinary clinics and grooming shops services, forcing pet parents to find other means to care for their pets' health care needs.

"While ecommerce grew exponentially with the demand for pet ear, skin and dental care products, many pet parents were facing a growing concern about counterfeit products on the marketplace and were seeking ways to purchase directly from the manufacturer," said Pamela Bosco, President and founder of Pet King Brands. "We listened to the pet parents' unwavering pleas to help provide authentic product that would provide relief for their pets' health concern, and not harm them. In response, we are proud to be able to say 'the store is open for business' and consumers can shop with peace of mind!"

For more than twenty years ZYMOX and Oratene have helped pets have healthy mouths and find relief from painful ear infections and itchy allergy skin. The demand for the products has dramatically risen over the past two decades as veterinarians, pet parents, and groomers have sought out products that are free of antibiotics, harsh ingredients and made with quality ingredients made in America.

To learn more about the products or to purchase direct, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

SOURCE Pet King Brands, Inc