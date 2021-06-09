Pet King Brands Pet Health Products Wins Prestigious Industry Award for ZYMOX Ear Care

WESTMONT, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the manufacturer of veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear products for dogs and cats, has earned the 2021 Vanguard Award for Ear Care by Pet Insight Magazine. This marks the third time the ZYMOX brand has earned this distinctive award which recognizes leaders in the pet industry who bring innovative products to market and create a favorable business climate.

ZYMOX Ear Care Wins 2021 Vanguard Award

Pets with ear infections is one of the top health conditions that veterinarians see the most and is a condition that many pets suffer from on a chronic basis due to allergies, ear anatomy, living in humid environments and many other reasons. ZYMOX Otic enzyme-based products include Ear Solutions used to manage painful ear infections and a gentle Ear Cleanser to cleanse the ears and promote ear health. These products get their effectiveness from a scientifically proven, patented enzymatic formulation which works without antibiotics or harsh ingredients.

"We are very proud that our ZYMOX products offer pet professionals and pet parents non-drug, wellness options," says Pamela K Bosco, President and Founder of Pet King Brands. "We are also honored with this award because it speaks volumes to our leadership who drive our mission and commitment to do all we can to help animals lead healthy, happy lives."

ZYMOX remedy products are part of the company's pledge to honor the Hippocratic oath to first, do no harm. The products have demonstrated the ability to help animals without concern of toxicity, side effects or developing antibiotic resistance. As category leaders Pet King Brands has also been committed to producing the products in the United States and to enforcing a strict M.A.P. (minimum advertised price) policy to ensure a fair marketplace.

To learn more about the ZYMOX Otic products as well as the line of products for skin and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care for fresh breath and a healthy mouth, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

