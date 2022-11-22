Pet King Brands Readies for Continued Growth in the Pet Care Industry with Addition of New Talent

Maker of ZYMOX® Enzymatic Dermatology Products Hires Josef Mass and Alexa Neumann for Its Expanding Management and National Sales Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the leader of use-at-home enzymatic pet healthcare brands, ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care for problematic ears, skin and mouths, announced the addition of Josef Mass, eCommerce Director to its expanding management team and Alexa Neumann, Veterinary Sales Representative to its national sales team.

Josef Mass, eCommerce Director Alexa Neumann, Veterinary Sales Representative

"Josef Mass and Alexa Neumann bring high levels of expertise in their respective areas to position Pet King Brands for continued growth," said Pamela K Bosco, President and founder of Pet King Brands. "We are so pleased they have joined us. Their contributions will strengthen our constantly evolving multi-channel sales strategies and our eCommerce program helping to accelerate our growth and ultimately help more animals."

Mass is a seasoned information technology executive with an extensive background spanning over 20 years in eCommerce, marketing, and business development for consumer products both nationally and internationally. Prior to joining Pet King Brands, he was with Alliance Consumer Group, Mike's Cigars, and Xophia LLC. He will be responsible for directing the eCommerce operations and shaping the strategies of this vital platform.

Neumann brings with her a deep passion for animals and an impressive career of over 20 years partnering with clinicians in the animal health industry. Her focus has been in sales and providing advice and solutions to maximize patient care at Skywriter DVM and Miller Veterinary Supply. She will continue to help the veterinary community and serve to facilitate Pet King Brands' education and outreach efforts.

Pet King Brands and its brands have experienced consistent growth for 25 years since its founding in 1998. During 2022 Pet King Brands increased its presence with new corporate offices in Austin, Texas and expanded its ZYMOX product family through the addition of new grooming products, equine products and dermatology products just for cats and kittens. Pet King Brands is also preparing for the launch of several species-specific products for reptiles, birds, small mammals and exotics during the first quarter of 2023.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and Zylafen® is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

