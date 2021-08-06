Pet King Brands to Exhibit at SuperZoo 2021

WESTMONT, Ill., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the maker of enzyme-based pet health brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care announced plans to exhibit at SuperZoo 2021 to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, August 17 – 19, 2021. Pet King Brands will showcase its veterinarian-recommended products in Booth # 5053.

SuperZoo 2021 marks the first live tradeshow focused on showcasing innovative pet products, such as ZYMOX and Oratene, to pet products retailers and buyers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pet King Brands has been exhibiting its products at SuperZoo as a method to connect with savvy pet retailers who cater to the health and wellness of animals and are focused on creating a one-stop shopping service for pet parents.

The ZYMOX and Oratene lines are top-selling products, previously only available through veterinarians, that have earned a reputation for helping dogs and cats find comfort and relief for problematic conditions of the ears, skin, and mouth utilizing the power of enzymes. For over twenty years, ZYMOX and Oratene products have been trusted due to their at-home ease of use and their effectiveness to resolve these health conditions without side effects, antibiotics, or harsh ingredients. ZYMOX and Oratene products are proudly made in the USA. Pet King Brands is committed to enforcing a strict M.A.P. (minimum advertised price) policy to ensure a fair marketplace.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics. To learn more about Pet King Brands and the ZYMOX Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care products, visit www.zymox.com



