Dog and cat owners can now fill common pet prescriptions at all CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its approximately 9,000 CVS Pharmacy® locations nationwide. Pet owners can fill prescriptions for select pet-only medications, including antibiotics, allergy, flea and tick control, insulin, and pain relievers, at their local CVS Pharmacy, expanding access to essential pet health care. Greater flexibility in where pet prescriptions are filled helps reduce stress and delays, ensuring pets receive the medications they need conveniently while supporting their health and well-being.

Pet medications now available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide.

Pet prescriptions are eligible for many of the same pharmacy services as their owners', including automatic refills and prescription syncing, helping simplify ongoing care. Select medications may also be available for delivery.

"We're proud to be a trusted partner in our patients' health care journeys," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "With the addition of pet medication dispensing, CVS Pharmacy can now serve every member of the family. Combined with our convenient locations, extended hours, and broad range of health and wellness products, we offer a true one-stop destination for care."

How it works

Pet owners who would like to fill their pet's medication at CVS Pharmacy simply need to present a written prescription or ask their veterinarian to contact the pharmacy directly. Once CVS Pharmacy receives the prescription, the pet owner can choose to pick it up in-store or opt to have it delivered, if eligible.

Pet owners can add their pets to their CVS.com profile and manage eligible pet prescriptions through the CVS Health app. Additional enhancements to help make the new service even more convenient for pet owners and veterinarians, including electronic prescription capabilities, will be added in the coming months.

Medications and more

In addition to prescription pet medications, pet owners can find everything from shampoos and wet and dry food, to flea and tick care and dental treats in the Pet section of CVS Pharmacy stores and on CVS.com. CVS Pharmacy's own Pet Central brand includes a variety of products for dogs and cats, including ergonomic grooming tools, pet care and wellness accessories, toys, cat litter and puppy training pads, with new items coming in September. Additional national brand products have been recently added to the assortment as well, including items from Milk-Bone, Greenies, Churu, Savory Prime and Temptations.

To learn more about pet medication dispensing at CVS Pharmacy, including which pet medications are currently available, visit https://www.cvs.com/content/pharmacy/pet-meds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Roslyn Guarino

781-974-3962

[email protected]

Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS/pharmacy