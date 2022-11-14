Pet Milk Market to grow by USD 57.16 Mn by 2026, Rising Awareness of Pet Nutrition to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet milk market is expected to grow by USD 57.16 Mn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Major Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Milk Market 2022-2026

One of the significant factors fueling the market expansion for pet milk substitutes is the growing awareness of pet nutrition. Even if pets receive homemade diets prepared by pet owners utilizing organic and vegetarian goods, nutritional deficiencies frequently exist in animals. This is because pet meals can't be as healthy or nutritionally balanced to meet the dietary demands of pets because they don't go through the same rules and testing procedures as commercial pet foods.

Additionally, pet diets must accommodate a range of ages and weights. As a result, pet owners are choosing specialized, functional pet food items more frequently than homemade diets. It is projected that throughout the forecast period, growing consumer awareness of pet nutrition will propel market expansion. Download a Free Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Powder



The pet milk market share growth by the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pet milk powder is becoming more and more popular among pet owners worldwide due to features including ease of transportation and storage as well as a longer shelf life than liquid milk and other wet pet feeds. Skimmed milk, vegetable oil, soy protein isolate, and casein are all common ingredients in pet milk powder. Thus, these factors of pet milk powder will drive the pet milk replacers market during the forecast period.



Liquid

Geography

North America



North America will account for 33% of market growth. The North American pet milk market is dominated by the United States and Canada . The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in APAC and South America. Increased pet owner knowledge of personalized nutritional and dietary requirements for their pets would aid in the expansion of the North American pet milk market over the forecast period.

will account for 33% of market growth. The North American pet milk market is dominated by and . The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in APAC and South America. would aid in the expansion of the North American pet milk market over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet milk market report covers the following areas:

The rising awareness of pet nutrition, growth of the organized retail sector, and growing number of pet owners globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations in the US pet food industry restricting the entry of new vendors might hamper the market growth.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet milk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet milk market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 .

Related Reports:

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the probiotics market segmentation by product (probiotic functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed), end-user (human probiotics and animal probiotics), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, discounters, convenience stores, and online stores), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Pet Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $57.16 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beaphar Beheer BV

Exhibit 93: Beaphar Beheer BV - Overview



Exhibit 94: Beaphar Beheer BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Beaphar Beheer BV - Key offerings

10.4 Grober Nutrition

Exhibit 96: Grober Nutrition - Overview



Exhibit 97: Grober Nutrition - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Grober Nutrition - Key offerings

10.5 Manna Pro Products LLC

Exhibit 99: Manna Pro Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Manna Pro Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Manna Pro Products LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 102: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Milk Specialties Global

Exhibit 105: Milk Specialties Global - Overview



Exhibit 106: Milk Specialties Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Milk Specialties Global - Key news



Exhibit 108: Milk Specialties Global - Key offerings

10.8 Nukamel BV

Exhibit 109: Nukamel BV - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nukamel BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Nukamel BV - Key offerings

10.9 PBI Gordon Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: PBI Gordon Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: PBI Gordon Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PBI Gordon Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Petlife International Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Petlife International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Petlife International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Petlife International Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio