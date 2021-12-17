Pet Monitoring Camera Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.57% | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. |17000 + Technavio Reports

For more insights on the pet monitoring camera market - Download a free sample now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

The pet monitoring camera market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The wider internet penetration and rising smartphone adoption along with the increasing preference for online shopping are the major factors for market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Furbo, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., PetChatz LLC, Petcube Inc., Vimtag Technology Co. LTD, Wagz Inc., and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increased number of pet ownerships is notably driving the pet monitoring camera market growth, although factors such as the reluctance of pet owners to buy high-priced products may impede the market growth.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pet monitoring camera market report covers the following areas:

Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The pet monitoring camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet monitoring camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet monitoring camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet monitoring camera market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet monitoring camera market vendors

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 346.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Furbo, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., PetChatz LLC, Petcube Inc., Vimtag Technology Co. LTD, Wagz Inc., and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

