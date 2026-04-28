Pet 'n Shape® Unveils New Packaging to Celebrate 20 Years of Trusted Treats

Update reflects the brand's naturally delicious ingredients and commitment to pets' unique needs.

CUMBERLAND, R.I., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet 'n Shape®, a trusted name in premium dog treats and chews, is proud to announce the debut of its newly refreshed packaging, rolling out nationwide as part of the brand's 20th anniversary celebration.

The updated look marks a new chapter for Pet 'n Shape®, while staying true to what pet parents know and love most about the brand. While the packaging has evolved, what's inside remains unchanged.

Three bags of Pet ‘n Shape dog treats—Chik ‘n Breast, Duck Breast and American Patties—displayed on white pedestals against a blue sky background. The packaging features a new, natural design with dog illustrations.

"For 20 years, we've been committed to nourishing dogs with honest treats that pet parents can trust," said Jason Eldridge, Chief Revenue Officer at Westminster Pet Products™. "Our new packaging reflects the joy-filled moments at the heart of our brand while continuing to honor the products that have earned a trusted place in the daily routines of pets and pet parents."



Pet 'n Shape® was built on the belief that one size does not fit all pets. Since its founding, the brand has offered a wide variety of premium treats and chews tailored to every dog's size, dietary preferences, and flavor palette. From training rewards to long-lasting chews, each product is thoughtfully crafted to support the unique needs of every dog.

Inspired by the brand's joyful personality and the belief that happiness comes in many shapes and sizes, the new design brings a warm and inviting aesthetic to both store and ecommerce shelves. The update also reinforces the brand's commitment to nutritious and simple ingredients and transparency in pet nutrition.

Pet 'n Shape® continues to uphold the same standards of care and high-quality ingredients trusted by pet parents for the past two decades. Customers can find our products in the new packaging at select retail locations as well as online.

About Pet 'n Shape®

The Pet 'n Shape® story began in 2005 with Ahdee Abramson driving through the southwestern United States selling dog treats out of the back of his car to local Mom and Pop shops. We have grown considerably since then, but the core foundation of what our family business was founded on has remained the same: one size does not fit all pets. We believe pet families don't need to break the bank to provide their furry family members a naturally delicious, premium-quality treat or chew unique to their size, dietary preferences, and flavor palette. We know pet parents deserve a simple, honest treat they can trust and their fur babies will love. We are dog lovers and pet parents first and foremost, and we view our pets as part of our family. Beyond that, we respect and value our customers as part of our extended family. At Pet 'n Shape®, we take pride in the quality of our treats and chews. To learn more about Pet 'n Shape®, visit petnshape.com.

Pet 'n Shape® is a proud member of the Westminster Pet Products™ family, a leading provider of essential treats, toys, and waste management solutions, and is dedicated to our mission of strengthening the bond between pets and pet parents with our products. Visit us at westminsterpet.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pet 'n Shape