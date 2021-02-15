'Pet Parents Just Need Options': Experts in Animal Rehabilitation Create Central Online Hub for All Pet Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy, and Fitness Needs

OLDWICK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Vital Vet announcement, with more people owning pets than ever before (68% of households in the U.S. as of 2019 and a huge increase in pet adoptions in 2020), and with the pandemic's social distancing protocols still in place, more people are spending time with their pets than ever before. And for those whose pets are having mobility issues, they want to do everything possible to help their pets continue to live happy, active lives.

Vital Vet Founder Ilaria Borghese, MS, MA, OT

That's where the new site, VitalVet.org, comes in, founded by Ilaria Borghese, MS, MA, OT, and Maria Denzer. Both have worked for years in the animal rehabilitation space, between their companies Thera-Paw and STAAR (Symposium on Therapeutic Advances in Animal Rehabilitation). Vital Vet is designed to be the central, go-to resource for all pet physio, rehab, and fitness needs.

Vital Vet was formed to bridge the gap in these specialty pet care markets, making it easy to find recommended treatments, devices, supplements, and more. But Vital Vet founders also realized that for many pet parents, rehab options were limited based on geography and in-person availability. Borghese and Denzer knew that virtual visits could resolve this issue and recruited top-tier rehab experts to provide at-home teleconsulting services and educational opportunities.

Vital Vet's rehab-focused teleconsultation services connect pet parents with veterinary experts, offering in-home virtual consults with a wide range of professionals focused on pain management, injury recovery, strengthening and conditioning, and more. This service is already in high demand on Vital Vet, and an app for virtual consults is set to launch in March.

"If you're a pet parent, and you have a pet who is injured, in pain, or having mobility issues, or you're looking for fitness and conditioning programs, if you're looking for options for your pet, Vital Vet is the place to go," said Borghese. "You will be able to find everything under one umbrella - products, services, and information on any stage of your pet's development or illness."

There's nothing else like Vital Vet in the marketplace, and the over 70,000 visitors to the site during its beta period agree! Vital Vet is set to become the "Chewy.com" of the animal rehab online space.

