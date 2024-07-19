Pet Partners' Seventh Annual World's Largest Pet Walk Fundraiser Underway

Worldwide Event to be held September 28 to support Therapy Animal Programs

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundraising is underway for the Pet Partners World's Largest Pet Walk, presented by Wellness Pet Company. On September 28, therapy animal supporters around the world will lace up their walking shoes, grab their leashes and pet strollers, and walk in support of the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program, which benefits millions of people with the love and comfort of therapy animal visits in schools, senior centers, libraries, hospitals, and many other places.

Supporters of Pet Partners' Therapy Animal Program participate in the World's Largest Pet Walk event

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the 2024 World's Largest Pet Walk encourages participants and their pets to walk at any time and in any location on Saturday, September 28, or on the date and time of their choosing. The event is different from many fundraising walks in that everyone can participate and fundraise in the way that works best for them, whether it's a solo hike, neighborhood gathering, or a workplace employee engagement activity. People can even walk with or without a pet!

"The World's Largest Pet Walk is a heartwarming event that celebrates the special bond between people and their pets, and we are grateful for our walkers and supporters," says C. Annie Peters, president & CEO of Pet Partners. "This is a great opportunity for anyone who loves their pet to get out and walk and at the same time raise vital funds to support the therapy animals that make meaningful visits to people in need throughout the year."

There is no registration fee to join the World's Largest Pet Walk, but Pet Partners encourages walkers and supporters to fundraise. Participants who raise certain amounts by August 16 can get a commemorative Walk bandanna or t-shirt in time to wear on September 28. Other special incentives are offered for various levels throughout the fundraising period.

The vital funds raised through the Walk allows Pet Partners to continue their mission of improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond. Visit petpartners.org/worldslargestpetwalk to learn more, to register as a walker, or to make a donation in support of individual walkers or walk teams. Pet Partners encourages everyone to share information about the walk on social media using the hashtag #WorldsLargestPetWalk.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners.org .

