Pet Releaf, #1 Pet CBD Brand, Shares Resources For a Calmer, Safer Fourth of July

Pet Releaf

21 Jun, 2023, 15:14 ET

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, Pet Releaf is sharing expert tips, resources, and CBD products to help keep pets calm and safe during fireworks. While the holiday weekend is the highlight of summer for many families, it also comes with a not-so-fun statistic: thousands of pets will go missing across the U.S. between July 4-6 this year.

"Loud noises can be terrifying for pets, but luckily, we have been helping pets stay calm and safe during fireworks and travel for more than a decade and have the products and resources to help families have a safe holiday."

Pet Releaf's line of Stress Releaf CBD Oils and Family-Sized Edibites were released in the past year to help give pet parents more ways to reduce stress.

The new Stress Releaf Hemp Oils are available in four varieties – 300 mg for Small dogs, 600 mg for Medium/Large dogs, 180mg Feline Releaf Oil, and 1500mg Equine Releaf Oil. Formulated by veterinarians and designed specifically for calming and managing situational stress, the USDA Organic product contains Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Ashwagandha.

Uses for pet CBD this July Fourth include:

  • Calming support during fireworks
  • Stress relief during travel
  • Joint support for hikes and play
  • Digestive support during BBQs
  • Support for skin health, heat irritation, and seasonal allergies
  • Shampoos and conditioners after swimming or playing outdoors

Pet Releaf products are USDA Organic, NASC-certified, plant-powered, USA-made, veterinarian-developed, third-party tested, and made from high-quality ingredients. Although there are many pet CBD brands out there, Pet Releaf is the original and continues to innovate to provide the highest-quality products to 5 million pets and counting.

Pet owners preparing for fireworks season should order their CBD at petreleaf.com by June 27th or find a retailer near them.

For additional resources, deals, and top recommended calming products, check out Pet Releaf's free Pet Owner's Guide to July 4th.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com. 

About Pet Releaf 

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com. 

Media Contact 
Miranda Carney 
[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

