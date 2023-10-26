Pet Releaf Announces New Retailer Resources, Including Pet Releaf University and Dedicated Support Specialists

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the original and #1 selling provider of pet CBD, is excited to announce the launch of new retailer resources designed to support and empower valued retail partners. New resources include the innovative online training program Pet Releaf University using the platform retail.pet, as well as dedicated support specialists assigned to each store.

Pet Releaf University, Pet Releaf's brand-new online training platform, offers verified retailers access to a wealth of valuable educational resources. This user-friendly platform is designed to enhance retailer knowledge, provide product insights, and equip stores with the tools needed to educate customers effectively. By completing training modules, retailers will have the chance to earn prizes and other rewards.

Beyond providing online resources, Pet Releaf understands the importance of personalized human support. To better serve their retailers, the brand is introducing a dedicated Customer Service Support Specialist, a Sales Specialist, and a Marketing Specialist to each store. These specialists will work closely with each store to provide tailored assistance and guidance, ensuring retailers have the support they need to thrive. Whether it's answering product questions, providing materials for marketing campaigns, or sharing custom assets, each store's specialists are committed to helping retailers succeed.

"At Pet Releaf, we are committed to providing the highest level of support to our retail partners," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "We believe that well-informed and supported retailers are essential to delivering our mission of improving pets' lives through the power of CBD. Pet Releaf University and our dedicated specialists are just some of the ways we are investing in our valued stores."

These new resources are a testament to Pet Releaf's commitment to empowering retail customers and ensuring that pets everywhere have access to high-quality CBD products. Pet Releaf University and the dedicated specialists are available now to all stores that carry Pet Releaf.

If you are interested in carrying Pet Releaf products in your store and receiving custom support, you can contact Pet Releaf here.

For more information about Pet Releaf visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

