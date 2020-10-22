Pet Releaf Appoints Rod Millott as CFO

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announced that Rod Millott has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. In this newly created role, Millott will lead the company's finance and accounting practices and serve as a financial and strategic business advisor to the leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rod to the Pet Releaf team and are confident he will make an immediate impact on our business operations," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "We are experiencing momentous growth, and it became critical that we add the role of CFO to our leadership team. With his vast financial experience, Rod is a natural fit for the company."

Millott brings over 25 years of experience to Pet Releaf, joining the company from Papa & Barkley, where he served as CFO. In that role, he was a key member of the executive team, responsible for all aspects of the financial operations. In addition, he helped the company raise capital in multiple funding rounds and led the finance team to support the significant growth experienced by the company during his tenure.

Prior to Papa & Barkley, Millott was the global CFO at Repucom where he transformed the global finance function to support growth and position the company for sale to a Fortune 500 public company. During his tenure there, revenue grew over 50% and profitability grew fourfold. Millott also spent time as a partner at Deloitte & Touche where he served a range of clients and worked on transactions across a number of industries including professional services, media & entertainment, hospitality, software and real estate.

"It's an exciting time to join Pet Releaf," said Millott. "I look forward to working with the Pet Releaf team to build on the company's momentum as a leader in CBD products for pets."

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and other mammals. All of the products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic, and grown at joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and using all-natural and organic ingredients, Pet Releaf has created products with proven positive results for animals. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit www.PetReleaf.com.

