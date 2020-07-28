PET RELEAF Donates over $150,000 to At-risk Dogs Across the Country

Rescue Releaf is Pet Releaf's initiative to give back to those still out on the frontlines saving pets. Through nominations from our customers and retail partners, rescues are receiving a bag of Keith Haring Edibites for every dog in their care. Since the launch of Rescue Releaf in April of this year, Pet Releaf has improved the lives of over 5,000 at-risk dogs across the country.

If you would like to join Pet Releaf on their mission to change what healthy means for rescue and shelter pets, please submit your nomination for any nonprofit animal advocate group with pets in their care to [email protected].

About Pet Releaf

As the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, Pet Releaf's mission is to change what healthy means for pets™. By producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and many other mammals, they are doing just that. All of their products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic and grown at their joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant, extracting their full-spectrum hemp oil using a super critical CO2 method, and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients, Pet Releaf has created "beyond human grade" products with proven positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in over 6,000 independent retail stores across the United States and can also be found in Asia and Europe.

