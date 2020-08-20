Pet Releaf Doubles Down on Growth with Two New Executive Hires

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of two leadership positions as they look to expand their footprint globally. Joseph Rosentel, MS, DVM, Ph.D. will join the company as Vice President of Product Development and Supply Chain overseeing all product research and development, supply chain and quality assurance functions within the organization. David Martinelli is joining as Vice President of Marketing and will oversee the brand strategy, creative development, and expansion of all of the marketing and communications efforts. Both of these positions are crucial additions to the Pet Releaf brand as it looks to increase its product offering and grow into new international markets.

"We are excited to welcome both Joe and David to the Pet Releaf team as we poise ourselves to maintain and extend our leadership position in the pet CBD space and ready ourselves for aggressive growth in the near future," says Alina Smith, Co-Founder and CEO.

Dr. Rosentel joins the team with over 18 years of experience in both veterinary pharmaceutical services and product development, most recently working at Zoetis as the Executive Director of Global Development and Operations. "The experience and knowledge that Joe brings to our team will not only enhance our product performance and offering, but it will continue to push us as the industry leader in an ever-changing market as we expand our product line-up and footprint," says Steve Smith, Co-Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to leverage my industry experience throughout this rapidly growing market to bring innovative products to our customers that will benefit the health and well-being of pets," says Dr. Rosentel.

Martinelli joins the team with over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications for major consumer goods and retail brands, including McDonald's and most recently, Crocs where he was the Global Director of Integrated Marketing at Crocs LLC. "David brings a wealth of experience in both consumer goods and retail, and I'm excited and enthusiastic by the opportunities we will be able to create with the addition of David to our team," says Chelsea Gennings, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President.

"I look forward to elevating the Pet Releaf brand through innovative and industry leading practices to get our product and brand in front of new customers on a global scale," says Martinelli.

Pet Releaf most recently announced its Equine Releaf™ and Pet Professional™ line for veterinarians as it positions itself to not only extend its animal care line, but begin to reach a new consumer on a global scale. For more information or to see the extensive product offering of CBD hemp health products for pets, visit https://petreleaf.com or join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram.

About Pet Releaf

As the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, Pet Releaf's mission is to change what healthy means for pets™. By producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and many other mammals, they are doing just that. All of their products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic and grown at their joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant, extracting their full-spectrum hemp oil using a super-critical CO2 method, and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients, Pet Releaf has created products with proven positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in over 6,000 independent retail stores across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.PetReleaf.com.

Media Contacts:

David Martinelli | [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

Related Links

https://petreleaf.com

