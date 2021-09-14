Pet Releaf Earns a Spot on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. and included among this incredible roster of inspiring businesses." Tweet this

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s and has helped more than 2.5 million pets on their health journey. Since Pet Releaf's inception, it has grown every year. In 2020, it was ranked among Denver Business Journal's "Fast 50 Growing Businesses," recognizing its 486% growth rate over the previous three years. Packaged Facts notes that Pet Releaf products account for approximately 45% of the market's retail pet CBD sales.

Due to this growth and its established spot as a category leader, Pet Releaf has bolstered its leadership team this past year with key roles that include a chief financial officer, chief marketing officer, vice president of product development and supply chain, vice president of marketing, and vice president of Pet Releaf Professional sales.

Pet Releaf has also increased access to its high quality CBD products by focusing on its ecommerce business, expanding into more than 7,000 retailers nationwide, and taking a step toward international distribution through its partnership with Alphagreen, the leading marketplace for cannabis and wellness products in Europe. During this past year, it focused on new product innovations stemming from science-based research and customer preferences, as well as bringing more product offerings to market so it can serve various pet needs and desires. The company is launching SENTESA™, the first offering in its Professional product line exclusively for veterinarians to help support their patient's inflammatory response, calmness, joint flexibility and mobility, and occasional discomfort. It also upgraded its line of CBD-Infused Edibites to target specific health concerns, while also expanding the product portfolio to include a peppered bacon flavor.

What seals the company's fate as a top choice among consumers is its achievement of two of the highest industry certifications: US Hemp Authority and the National Animal Supplement Quality Seal. The NASC Quality Seal ensures that its CBD pet products are properly labeled, have accurate ingredients listed, and meet all of the supplement requirements. Its USHA Certification ensures safe and trustworthy products by guaranteeing traceability in its manufacturing process from seed to sale, from plant to pet.

The company's success directly feeds into its mission to change what healthy means for pets, including rescue animals. During the pandemic, Pet Releaf spearheaded the Rescue Releaf initiative that supported local rescue organizations all across the United States by donating its CBD-infused Edibites from The Barking Dog Collection inspired by Keith Haring. With its customers' support, rescue and foster dogs were able to have an easier and less stressful transition as they adjusted to new homes. In eight short months, Pet Releaf was able to donate $250,000 worth of product to 170 rescue organizations.

