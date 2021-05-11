Pet Releaf® Focuses on Veterinarians with the Launch of Sentesa™ for Dogs

"We knew from our veterinary partners that there is an unmet need for data-driven product development in the hemp space. We focused on delivering products to the veterinarian that can safely and effectively manage their patient's long-term health and well-being," said Alina Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Pet Releaf. "We are proud to offer Sentesa as a safe, effective, and natural alternative to help bridge a needed gap in pet care. Veterinarians and pet parents never have to question the quality, safety or efficacy, as Sentesa is made with the highest quality ingredients, manufactured in a cGMP facility, tested in a third-party accredited laboratory, and evaluated in clinical studies."

Sentesa's tri-active formula has been proven safe and fast-acting to ensure efficacy, including:

Cannabidiol (CBD) – Cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant as a full spectrum hemp extract (FSHE) contains additional cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, providing an entourage effect on the endocannabinoid system. This entourage effect has been demonstrated to reduce inflammation, pain, and anxiety while requiring a lower efficacious dose with fewer and less severe adverse events when compared to an isolate.

Sentesa is available in two sizes:

Small Dogs – Made for dogs between 11-33 pounds, one capsule contains 10 mg of CBD, 10 mg of beta-caryophyllene, and 10 mg of caprylic acid with the recommendation to administer one capsule twice daily.

"It can be difficult to manage pets through chronic diseases and long-term pain. Incorporating Sentesa into veterinary practices can help pets suffering from a multitude of ailments in a more all-natural way, without the harmful side effects that may be caused by pharmaceuticals," said Joseph Rosentel, MS, DVM, PhD, Vice President of Product Development and Supply Chain. "With the data-driven approach to development, completed safety and PK study, and an ongoing field safety and efficacy study, we are thrilled to offer the veterinarian a new option for the management of their patients."

To ensure and maintain a high level of quality and trust, Pet Releaf oversees the entire process from seed to sale, from plant to pet. From industry-leading regenerative farming processes to the extraction facility, Pet Releaf is there every step of the way. It's also proud to be the first and only pet brand to receive program certifications from the three most trusted organizations in their respective industries: National Animal Supplement Council, U.S. Hemp Authority™, and USDA Organic on many products.

Sentesa is available for pre-order. To learn more about Sentesa, or inquire about product for your veterinary practice, please visit www.petreleafpro.com or call us at (844) 646-1646.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s and has helped over 2.5 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip and joint discomfort and more. All of the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients, Pet Releaf is fulfilling its mission of changing what healthy means for pets. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit: https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

