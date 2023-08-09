Pet Releaf Unveils Exciting New Product Offerings at SuperZoo 2023

Pet Releaf

09 Aug, 2023, 11:42 ET

DLC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the leading provider of pet CBD, is excited to announce its participation at SuperZoo, North America's largest pet retailer event. From August 16-18, Pet Releaf will be introducing two additions to their grooming line: A Concentrated Professional CBD Shampoo and Travel Size Shampoos & Conditioners. SuperZoo attendees are invited to visit Pet Releaf at booth #3213 to explore these exciting new offerings firsthand.

Pet Releaf's Professional Skin & Coat Releaf Concentrate is a gallon-size container that makes up to 5 gallons of plant-based CBD shampoo.
By unveiling its gallon-sized Itchy & Dry Skin CBD shampoo for dogs, Pet Releaf is thrilled to begin offering products to the professional grooming industry. Designed for groomers and pet care businesses such as kennels, these larger gallon containers are a 4:1 concentrate which makes up to 5 gallons of shampoo and offers a cost-effective and sustainable way to access Pet Releaf's exceptional CBD grooming formulations. The professional concentrate is a plant-based formula made with a natural chamomile fragrance and is dye free, soap free, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and tearless.

"We are so excited to be entering into the world of professional grooming," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "Pet businesses will now have the opportunity to offer our plant-based shampoo to their grooming clients at a great value."

Both the TSA-compliant travel size shampoos and the proefssional gallon size concentrate will feature Pet Releaf's signature blend of limited, all-natural, organic ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and additives. As with all Pet Releaf products, these new offerings are backed by the company's dedication to transparency, quality, and sustainability.

Pet Releaf invites SuperZoo attendees to experience their full line of products and learn more about their commitment to the well-being of pets at booth #3213. Representatives will be available to provide in-depth product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss potential partnerships.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

