Pet Rescue Music Radio Launches the First 24-hour Pet Rescue/Pet Welfare Music Station in the Nation

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Rescue Radio is the first Commercial-Free Web & Internet Based Radio Station in the United States that dedicates 100% of its non-music programming to Pet Welfare, Pet Rescues and Animal News.

Pet Rescue Music Radio is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) station based in the Sunshine state of Florida in the city of Port Saint Lucie. The MISSION is very clear; Educate Pet Owners About Proper Pet Care & Welfare and help eradicate Pet Euthanasia across the United States by the end of this decade.

In 1961 John F. Kennedy had a vision of being able to put man on the moon by decades end. This was quite a hefty goal at the time, yet Americans collectively accepted this challenge and turned it into a reality in 1969.

60 years in 2021, Pet Rescue Music Radio's vision is to eradicate Pet Euthanasia in America by 2029. Sure, it's a hefty goal but to echo the 35th president, "We do things not because they are easy but because they are hard."

Pet Rescue Music Radio is a GENUINE USA internet-based Radio Station that is dedicated to Pet Rescue efforts and Pet Welfare while playing the best VARIETY of Commercial Free music. This station crosses Generation gaps so EVERYONE can enjoy the sounds while getting educated about Pets.

The "Pet Welfare Capsules" throughout the course of the 24-hour broadcast day run at the top and bottom of the hour 7 days a week from 9am – 10pm (EST), then again throughout the course of the overnight hours. These Pet Welfare capsules typically offer listeners great Pet tips and advice ranging from "Poison Prevention for your Pets," to "Pet safety during natural disasters" to "the most common toxic foods your pets should avoid," and every imaginable topic in between!

The station's signature show, the "Pet Café," hosted by Gerard Elliott airs (Monday - Friday from 2pm - 4pm EST), with a Re-Broadcast from 5pm – 7pm, and 10pm - Midnight. The "Pet Café" is also available via Podcast on Spotify, Anchor and Google Podcast under "Pet Rescue Radio. Pet Rescue Music Radio promotes EXCLUSIVE "Pets of The Day" with bio's, photos and videos for listeners so they can contact any of the participating shelters that have partnered with the station. These rescues are featured on their website and across the many platforms of social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube). This is a FREE service to any shelter that partners with Pet Rescue Music Radio.

For the first time EVER, "Pets Across America Have a Voice. Pet Rescue Music Radio encourages song requests that Pet Owners can dedicate to their Pets for birthdays and or special occasions. They even have a slew of wonderful and touching songs from great artists dedicated to Dogs and Cats that are rarely played on traditional Radio Stations or streaming services. Please tell ANYONE who cares about the pet population that Pet Rescue Music Radio can now be a daily destination for animal lovers everywhere!

Pet Rescue Radio | Giving Pets Across America A Voice

