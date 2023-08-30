PET Scanners Market to grow by USD 477.85 million during 2022-2027 | The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 Aug, 2023, 10:01 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PET Scanners Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The PET scanners market is estimated to grow by USD 477.85 million during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 4.73%. The PET scanners market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and higher investment in R&D by the companies. This report delves into the market dynamics, including key drivers, trends, challenges, and regional insights. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PET Scanners Market 2023-2027

PET Scanners Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key driver which creates a higher demand for PET scanners. These advanced medical imaging devices play a crucial role in visualizing and measuring metabolic processes within the body. Aiming at accurate diagnosis and monitoring, chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological issues, and metabolic disorders benefit from PET scans, which offer comprehensive insights into bodily functions. With enhanced image quality, scan efficiency, and diagnostic capabilities, PET scanner adoption has surged, driven by the imperative to detect, localize, and manage diseases early, ultimately propelled by the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses.

PET Scanners Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

The PET Scanners market analysis report projects substantial growth in North America, contributing around 35% to the global market growth. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and favorable regulatory environments are driving growth in these regions. 

PET Scanners Market 2023 – 2027: Company Analysis

The research report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

  • Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.
  • Canon Medical Systems Corp.
  • CellSight Technologies Inc.
  • GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
  • General de Equipment for Medical Imaging S A
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Mediso Ltd.
  • MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
  • Modus Medical Devices Inc.
  • Neusoft Corp.
  • Novartis AG
  • Perkin Elmer Inc.
  • PETsys Electronics SA
  • Positron Corp.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

