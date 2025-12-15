Pet Services Marketplace, Yourgi, Inc., Names Scott Bramble President to Accelerate Nationwide Expansion

Leadership team expanding with an eye on rapid growth following marketplace launch in Dallas and Denver

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourgi Inc., a newly launched pet services marketplace dedicated to helping pet owners connect with trusted local providers, today announced the appointment of Scott Bramble as the company's President. Joining Yourgi in its early expansion stages, Bramble will lead the business in scaling its nationwide presence, focusing on creating a best-in-class technology platform, driving Yourgi Pro and consumer acquisition, expanding local market availability, and strengthening consumer engagement.

Bramble brings over 20 years of leadership experience in online marketplaces, ecommerce, and consumer-focused businesses, previously holding senior roles at leading companies including Michaels Stores, Jane Technologies, and Nike. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of MakerPlace by Michaels, a Michaels Stores subsidiary focused on handmade goods from independent artisans. Prior, Bramble was General Manager of Marketplace & Consumer at Jane Technologies, where he launched an industry-first marketplace shopping experience and created and grew Jane Gold, a patented rewards program. His expertise in developing revenue-generating marketplaces and creating seamless consumer experiences will help accelerate Yourgi's next phase of growth.

"Scott brings the vision, operational discipline, and entrepreneurial ingenuity required to scale a high-growth marketplace," said Jennifer Strickland Fowler, CEO of Destination Pet Holdings, LLC, Yourgi, Inc.'s parent company. "His deep expertise in building and leading world-class consumer platforms will accelerate our national expansion and elevate the trust and experience we deliver to both pet parents and providers. Scott's leadership strengthens the very foundation of what we're building—and positions Yourgi for a powerful next chapter."

Bramble added, "I'm thrilled to join Yourgi on its mission to create Earth's most trusted pet care connector, connecting pet parents with a reliable local network of certified professionals, pet resorts, and veterinary centers. As a pet parent myself, I've experienced the challenges of finding trusted care. In my new role, I'm dedicated to expanding access to Yourgi's full marketplace offerings to ensure that every pet receives the best care possible, all while upholding the standards of trust, quality, and convenience we hold deeply close to our brand."

Rising pet ownership, combined with increased demand for flexible income, has created a major opportunity within the pet services category. Well-positioned at the center of this shift, Yourgi is connecting pet parents with background-checked local caregivers while helping independent service providers scale their businesses. Under Bramble's leadership, the company is entering 2026 with momentum following its first market launches in Dallas and Denver.

For more information about Yourgi and its pet care services, visit www.yourgipet.com. To become a Yourgi Pro, visit https://yourgipet.com/sign-up.

About Yourgi, Inc.

Yourgi, Inc. is the ultimate pet care platform, built by experts to simplify life for modern pet parents. We connect you to trusted providers for grooming, vet care, and everyday pet services—all in one seamless experience. Whether you're at home or on the go, Yourgi helps you make smarter decisions for your pet's well-being.

We're not just another app—we're building Earth's most trusted pet care connector. Backed by a passionate team, our mission is to make pet care simple, accessible, and joyful for all. Because pets aren't just animals—they're family.

Where pet care meets peace of mind.

Visit us at yourgipet.com

SOURCE Yourgi, Inc.