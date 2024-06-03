Pet Sitting Market size is set to grow by USD 1.57 billion from 2024-2028, Rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet sitting market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period.

Pet Sitting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Bark, Bark Park, Careguide Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Fetch Pet Care, Holidog, Katie and Co. Pet Sitting, Mad Paws, Pawland, Pawshake Inc., Pawspace, PetBacker, Petsfolio, PetSmart Inc., Rover Group Inc., Swifto Inc., The Pet Sitting Co., TrustedHousesitters.com, Wag Labs Inc., and Wanderlust Pet Services Pvt Ltd.

Market Driver

The pet sitting market's expansion can be attributed to the rising trend of pet humanization. This phenomenon involves treating pets as family members and providing them with human-quality products and services. Pet owners, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are driving this trend. Pet-sitting service providers benefit from it by catering to the specific needs and desires of pet parents, thereby expanding their customer base and increasing growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The pet sitting market is experiencing significant growth with an increasing number of pet owners seeking reliable care solutions for their pets. According to industry data, pets of various types, including dogs and cats, require daily attention and care when their owners are away. Pet sitting services provide this care, offering peace of mind to pet owners. These services range from pet care at home to pet boarding facilities.

Consumers prefer personalized services, such as dog walking and administering medication. Technology plays a crucial role in the pet sitting industry, with apps and websites facilitating the booking process. Dog walking services are also trending, with many pet sitting businesses offering this service to meet the growing demand. Overall, the pet sitting market is thriving, driven by the love and care pet owners have for their animals.

Market Challenges

• The pet sitting market faces regulatory hurdles due to growing concerns for pet safety. The Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC) enforces industry certifications, such as CPACP, CPACM, and CPACO, to recognize pet sitting service providers' expertise. PACCC's rigorous certification process, in collaboration with the Professional Testing Corporation (PTC), ensures high professional standards. This stringent regulation may negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

• The pet sitting market faces several challenges in providing top-notch services to clients. Dogs and cats are the most common pets requiring care, and their owners trust pet sitting services to ensure their pets' wellbeing. Transports and schedules can be difficult to manage, making it essential for pet sitting businesses to offer flexible services. Dogs and cats have varying needs, and pet sitters must be able to cater to these differences.

• Boards and regulations also impact the industry, requiring pet sitting businesses to adhere to specific standards. Retaining skilled pet sitters can be a challenge due to the competitive nature of the market. Animation and wellbeing are crucial aspects of pet care, and pet sitting businesses must prioritize these factors to provide excellent services. Overall, the pet sitting market requires a strong commitment to animal care and customer service to thrive.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Dogs

1.2 Cats Service 2.1 Care visits

2.2 Drop-in visits Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Dogs- The global pet sitting market experiences significant growth due to the widespread ownership of dogs as pets. Dogs are the preferred choice for pet owners worldwide, providing companionship, reducing loneliness, and promoting physical activity. With increasing adoption of dogs, the demand for pet dog-sitting services increases. These services cater to pet owners' needs when they are absent, ensuring their pets' health and well-being. Dogs also play a crucial role in teaching children responsibility and kindness towards animals. Elderly people and working couples also benefit from these services, making the dog segment of the pet sitting market a thriving business.

Research Analysis

Pet services offers comprehensive care solutions for a variety of pet types, including small mammals, freshwater fish, and exotic pets. Services encompass daycare visits, pet transportation, grooming, and training. Catering to the needs of retired people and students, the start-up ensures animal wellbeing with flexible care options like house-sitting, overnight care, and drop-in visits. Amid rising pet care costs, pet insurance and consumer spending on pet services are pivotal.

Market Research Overview

The Pet Sitting market refers to the provision of services for the care and supervision of pets when their owners are away. This can include feeding, exercising, administering medication, and providing companionship. The market has seen significant growth due to increasing pet ownership and the convenience it offers to pet owners. Services can range from occasional visits to full-time care.

Consumers seek reliable and trustworthy pet sitters to ensure their pets are well taken care of. The use of technology, such as mobile apps and online platforms, has made it easier for pet owners to find and book pet sitting services. The market also caters to various types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles.

Pet sitters may operate independently or as part of larger pet care companies. The market is competitive, with many providers offering similar services, making it essential for businesses to differentiate themselves through excellent customer service and value-added offerings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Dogs



Cats

Service

Care Visits



Drop-in Visits

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

