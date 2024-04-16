Pet Supermarket Highlights CBD to Address Pets' Stress and Anxiety

From healthful chews to soothing oils, Pet Supermarket's selection is tailored to support pet wellness and alleviate daily stressors

SUNRISE, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with over 225 locations across the U.S. Southeast, is excited to bring attention to its comprehensive CBD offerings. Reflecting a companywide commitment to pet wellness, these carefully selected products feature solutions for addressing stress and anxiety that pets may experience in their daily lives.

Among Pet Supermarket's array of CBD and hemp-derived products are standouts promoting mindfulness and physical wellness in furry friends:

Pet Releaf Stress Releaf Hemp Edibites: In tasty flavors like peppered bacon and peanut butter and carob, Pet Releaf's Stress Releaf Hemp Edibites are perfect for nerve-wracking car rides, boisterous fireworks or moments of solitude. These delectable treats, with 6mg of CBD in each chew, provide a delicious and effective solution to ease pets' anxiety and promote relaxation.





Charlotte's Web Hemp Extract Calming Dog Chews: With each treat containing 2.5mg of plant-based cannabinoids, Charlotte's Web Hemp Extract Calming Dog Chews allow pets to enjoy a moment of tranquility. Infused with a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract, valerian root, passionflower extract and chamomile, these chews offer a natural soothing of nerves and promote a calm disposition.





Pet Releaf Stress Releaf 300mg Hemp Oil: The power of relaxation is unleashed in Pet Releaf's Stress Releaf Hemp Oil. Containing 10mg of CBD in each dosage, this oil is tailored to ease tension, promote calmness and offer a natural solution for pets facing stressful situations. With just a few drops, furry friends can enjoy a sense of well-being, making every day brighter.





Pet Releaf Hip and Joint Releaf Hemp Edibites: Crafted to maximize mobility and comfort, Pet Releaf's Hip and Joint Releaf Hemp Edibites offer a tasty solution for pets' hip and joint health. Available in peanut butter and banana flavor, each edibite contains 6mg of CBD and is formulated to help furry friends maintain optimal mobility and enjoy daily activity.





: Crafted to maximize mobility and comfort, Pet Releaf's Hip and Joint Releaf Hemp Edibites offer a tasty solution for pets' hip and joint health. Available in peanut butter and banana flavor, each edibite contains 6mg of CBD and is formulated to help furry friends maintain optimal mobility and enjoy daily activity. Pet Releaf Daily Releaf CBD Hemp Edibites: Designed to support conditions ranging from mobility issues to sensitive skin, Pet Releaf's Daily Releaf CBD Hemp Edibites are ideal for pets with more chronic challenges. These blueberry- and cranberry-flavored treats provide a perfect balance of 3mg of CBD in each chew and natural ingredients that support the need for a vibrant lifestyle.

"We're dedicated to ensuring the pets in our communities can fully embrace the joys of an active lifestyle without the weight of anxiety and health concerns holding them back," said Daphene Whitney, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pet Supermarket. "That's why we're excited to bring awareness to our CBD and hemp-based products, because every pet deserves a wagging tail and carefree spirit."

Pets should utilize CBD and hemp-derived treats, chews and oils after consultation with a veterinarian. To learn more about Pet Supermarket's CBD and hemp-derived products, visit https://www.petsupermarket.com/.

ABOUT PET SUPERMARKET

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop shop offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly assistance. Pet Supermarket has over 225 locations equipped to provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and welcoming environment. In addition, Pet Supermarket's robust e-commerce experience includes standard and same-day delivery nationwide. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, visit www.petsupermarket.com.

