Pet Supermarket Unleashes Powerful Support for Military Working Canines During Annual Fundraiser for The United States War Dogs Association

In its ninth year, Pet Supermarket's Lend A Paw: War Dogs fundraiser unites community members in support of military working dogs and their handlers

SUNRISE, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with more than 225 locations across the U.S. Southeast, proudly welcomes the return of its annual Lend A Paw: War Dogs fundraiser. This year's fundraiser, running from Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, July 28, invites customers to join Pet Supermarket in supporting the vital programs of The United States War Dogs Association.

Now in its ninth year, the Lend A Paw: War Dogs fundraiser continues to further Pet Supermarket and The United States War Dogs Association's joint commitment to supporting America's canine heroes. At all Pet Supermarket locations, visitors are invited to participate in the patriotic festivities by making a monetary donation of their choice at checkout, with the entirety of proceeds benefiting The United States War Dogs Association. Customers who donate $5 or more will have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle to win exclusive merchandise from The United States War Dogs Association that showcases their support with pride.

"We are thrilled to continue our tradition of championing the U.S. War Dogs Association," said Rich Tannenbaum, Pet Supermarket CEO. "Each year, our associates and community members give back to these incredible animals and their handlers who serve our country with bravery and dedication. We eagerly await joining forces with the U.S. War Dogs Association once more to express our heartfelt gratitude for their remarkable sacrifice."

Starting in 2016, Pet Supermarket has raised over $1.3 million for military working canines and their handlers. With the donations, The United States War Dogs Association has advanced its efforts to secure caretaking supplies for dogs on active duty, provide retired dogs with essential medications, help veteran dogs find loving homes, ensure that fallen canine soldiers are properly memorialized and educate the public about military canines.

"Thanks to Pet Supermarket's incredible customers, U.S. War Dogs is able to continue its vital mission of supporting our nation's military working dogs – both in active duty and during retirement," said Chris Willingham, President of The United States War Dogs Association. "We are excited to see this year's campaign get started and thank everyone who chooses to donate to our cause over the next few weeks."

For more information about Pet Supermarket's Lend A Paw: War Dogs fundraiser, visit http://www.petsupermarket.com/war-dogs.html.

ABOUT PET SUPERMARKET

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop shop offering a broad selection of premium petfood, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly assistance. Pet Supermarket has over 225 locations equipped to provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and welcoming environment. In addition, Pet Supermarket's robust e-commerce experience includes standard and same-day delivery nationwide. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, visit www.petsupermarket.com.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES WAR DOGS ASSOCIATION

The United States War Dogs Association, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing a lifetime of practical support for Military Working Dogs – both during their active service but crucially – in their retirement. Military Dogs receive no monetary assistance, which makes US War Dogs Programs crucial to help alleviate financial burdens for the adoptive families. US War Dogs promotes the long history of the Military Working Dogs, establishing permanent War Dog Memorials and educating the public about the invaluable service of these canines to the United States. Find out more information about War Dogs online at https://www.uswardogs.org/.

