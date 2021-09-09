Pet Supplements (and science) with Soul

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InClover ("InClover Research") leading, natural pet supplement company is raising the bar for sustainable pet supplements, and their mission to B Corporation Certification is just around the corner. InClover offices share a backyard with the widely known non-profit, Pet Sustainability Coalition, dedicated to creating a positive impact within the pet industry for the communities and environments where we all do business. This partnership and InClover's accreditation through PSC has led InClover to be, 'Best In Category' recipient for pet supplements for 2019 - 2020, and has guided InClover to exceed Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 2020, InClover has proudly championed:

99% carbon imprint savings using wind power for their office

40% reduction in water usage (gallons)

11% reduction in gas therms

Sustainably manufactured +35,000 climate friendly products

+500 hours toward B Corporation Certification.

"Given their relentless pursuit of continuous improvement in their sustainability practices, we were not surprised when InClover set a goal of BCorp Certification, PSC is passionate about helping businesses in the pet industry pursue third-party certifications, and BCorp Certification represents one the highest global standards available. I have no doubt InClover will achieve this ambitious goal, joining an elite and growing group of PSC members who express their values through the BCorp Certification," Anne Klein, Sustainability Manager, Member Experience, PSC.

"Sustainability is woven into the DNA of InClover. Every member of the team is involved in moving us forward on this journey. Each container of InClover supplement purchased supports career development of local young people, gives back to the planet through third party certified carbon offset and employs people with Intellectual Disabilities, a group with an 85% unemployment rate," Rebecca Rose, President/CEO, InClover.

It takes a tribe of people and organizations to support the dreams InClover is determined to make reality; Kiwi tech sustainability company, CarbonClick, is empowering InClover in-real time with the integration of a live, carbon offset impact dashboard that helps track the $0.05 contribution InClover gives back from every purchase toward offsetting their carbon footprint and reinvesting in causes that protect our planet.

"Our team is driven by our mission to help humans tackle the climate crisis and strive towards a sustainable, healthy planet. We help empower businesses and individuals by connecting them with certified carbon offsetting projects that restore native ecosystems and create sustainable jobs" – David Rouse, CEO, CarbonClick.

"The pet industry has a passion for pets, people and planet. Collaboration throughout the pet industry has allowed us to leverage our impact. We're proud to walk alongside other leaders that we're happy to call friends like those at PSC and IndiePet who have been a megaphone for sustainable, female-owned businesses like InClover" adds Rose.

About InClover

InClover ("InClover Research") is a pet supplement company with a diversified line of pet-health-supplements founded by biochemist, Rebecca Rose, who has dedicated her life to the study of how nutrition supports overall health.

As InClover's President and Chief Product Developer, Rose thoughtfully develops InClover supplements using evidence-based research using the highest-quality, natural ingredients to formulate their products ensuring pets receive therapeutic levels of active ingredients and results in a single container's use. InClover pet supplements are certified by the NASC (National Animal Supplement Council).

InClover's line of natural pet supplements include:

Connectin®, the only clinically proven joint supplement for dogs that has been shown to deliver noticeable results in mobility and weight bearing activity within 15 days.

Optagest®, the only scientifically formulated, clinically tested, pet prebiotic to provide optimal digestive support with plant-based enzymes and prebiotics that work within 1-3 days.

https://inclover.com/

https://shop.inclover.com/

https://inclover.carbon.click/

President/CEO, Chief Product Developer: Rebecca Rose: https://bit.ly/3yyckfg

InClover Lifestyle and Product Photos: https://bit.ly/3jtGdZI

