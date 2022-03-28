Pet Supplies Distributor Adds Forager's Feed Eco-Friendly Dog Treat

ONTARIO, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainably produced and nutrient-packed Forager's Feed dog treats from Vivotein are now available from national pet supply distributor The Gralen Co.

The treats, made with eco-friendly protein-rich black soldier fly larvae (BSFL), come in three flavors and a variety pack:

Forager's Feed Dog Treat Line

Goji Berry and Pumpkin

and Pumpkin Blueberry

Banana and Peanut Butter

Variety Pack

Vivotein makes the protein for its Forager's Feed brand in a proprietary process that is sustainable in two key ways: diverting food from landfills and avoiding the extremely resource-intensive production of animal proteins.

"At The Gralen Co., we believe that it is important to offer products that have been sourced sustainably and that are good for our pets," said Michel Schnaas, general manager of The Gralen Co. "Forager's Feed is a great example of a USA-made product that is innovating by incorporating the nutritional characteristics of the black soldier fly while diverting food waste from landfills and reducing greenhouse gasses."

Ricardo Vanegas, Vice President of Development and Strategy for Vivotein, said Gralen Co. is making a commitment to the environment, sustainability, and true animal welfare by offering products like Forager's Feed dog treats.

"We are very happy that distributors like Gralen see sustainable protein development as a relevant and conscious trend in the industry," Vanegas said. "This should be a global commitment. It is important to give our pets the best in nutrition, but it is also important to keep an eye on how we do it, and the resources required to do so."

The BSFL eat a variety of food, such as expired items from supermarkets and bakeries. Each month, Vivotein processes 400 tons of food waste to produce up to 25 tons of dry larvae. This process of upcycling — taking something that's no longer of use and creating a beneficial product — decreases greenhouse gasses from decaying food in landfills, a contributor to global warming.

BSFL production also requires much less water and space than traditional animal proteins. An acre of cattle produces about 91 pounds of protein; an acre of BSFL can produce up to 2 million pounds of protein in the same time, with no reliance on grains and other feed ingredients that require vast amounts of water to grow.

Forager's Feed dog treats are a nutritional powerhouse:

High in Calcium

High in proteins and healthy fats (Omega 6 and 9)

An excellent source of amino acids

Anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that boost immunity

Through The Gralen Co., pet stores can order the 6-ounce Forager's Feed treats by the case, with 12 packs to a case. They require no refrigeration and can be stored for up to 12 months.

Vivotein was founded in 2016, producing high-protein nutritious dog treats for its Forager's Feed brand. Vivotein diverts tons of organic waste from landfills each month to feed black soldier fly larvae, which are processed into animal feed.

The Gralen Company was established in 2001 out of a passion for pets and dedication to customers. It carries a wide variety of pet supplies, including many industry-leading brands in the pet toy and veterinary space.

