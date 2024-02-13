Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Award 95 Agreements in 2023 with Robust Opening Pipeline as Pet Industry Continues to Surge

With Double-Digit Growth, Pet Supplies Plus Ranks No. 21 in Franchise 500® Ranking + Wag N' Wash Hits Major Milestones

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in an industry that continues to rise, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash embark on a new year with double-digit signed franchise agreements and openings in 2023. While each franchise opportunity provides prospects a unique offering, both legacy brand Pet Supplies Plus and emerging concept Wag N' Wash have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

Pet Supplies Plus + Wag N' Wash report double-digit growth in 2023, with the pet industry expected to hit $275B in 2030. Post this Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash experience consistent growth as the industry continues to surge.

As the largest pet retail franchise in North America, Pet Supplies Plus wrapped the year awarding 83 franchise agreements and maintaining its robust store services growth. Wag N' Wash, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, secured 12 agreements and has now doubled in store count since being acquired in early 2022.

Even amidst economic uncertainty, consumer spending in the pet industry has maintained its upward trajectory, having increased over 51% between 2018 and 2022. If this trend continues, the industry could be valued at nearly $275 billion in 2030, positioning both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash for significant growth with a turnkey franchise opportunity.

"Reflecting on the year, the key to our success has been building off a strong track record, immense passion of our current franchise owners, emphasizing our recession-resilient business, and leveraging our strong leadership team," shared Nick Russo, Chief Development and Stores Officer of Pet Supplies Plus Group. "Regardless of experience, franchisees can find their perfect match here – whether that's a full-service, large-format store like Pet Supplies Plus or a smaller, service-driven dog specialty store such as Wag N' Wash."

Alongside a strategic development plan that fueled its growth, grand openings also took center stage last year with the addition of 62 new stores for Pet Supplies Plus and 13 for Wag N' Wash. Notably, one of these was the opening of Michigan's first Wag N' Wash, which also serves as the flagship location, sitting in the heart of Ann Arbor.

"We expect 2024 to be another strong year as we remain laser focused on growing the footprint of Pet Supplies Plus while continuing to roll out Wag N' Wash in new markets," added Russo. "Interest in the Pet Supplies Plus brand has never been stronger for both new and existing markets. Equally impressive, Wag N' Wash has been a popular commodity, so we anticipate to sell a record number of stores this year."

The success of Pet Supplies Plus has not gone unnoticed. Most recently, the brand was named the top pet franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Landing No. 21 on the overall list, this is the tenth consecutive year Pet Supplies Plus earned the top spot in its category. The franchise brand also earned a ranking on Forbes' inaugural list of 'Best Customer Service' – which is a core pillar for the brand. Both of these prestigious awards further position Pet Supplies Plus as an industry leader, for both franchising and pet retail.

In addition to prioritizing innovation to meet the changing needs and wants of its consumers with private brand offerings and new launches, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are rooted in a booming industry and supported with advanced marketing strategies, supply chain efficiencies and omni-channel shopping options.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With 720 locations in 42 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 21 in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list and No. 44 on Forbes' list of 'Best Customer Service' brands in 2023. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 24 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

