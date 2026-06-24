Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Elevate Franchisee Success at Annual Summit Attended by More Than 1,200 Owners, Store Leaders, and Team Members

Leading Pet Retail Franchise Brands Showcase Growth, Innovation and Operational Excellence

LIVONIA, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash recently welcomed more than 1,200 franchise owners, store leaders, team members, vendors, and company leadership to its annual Franchisee Summit, bringing them together for a week focused on collaboration, education, and growth. The event followed another year of industry recognition for Pet Supplies Plus, including a #31 ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and a Stevie® Award for customer service excellence.

2026 Franchisee Summit

Centered around the theme "Elevate," the summit challenged attendees to elevate every aspect of the business, from the support provided to stores to the experience delivered to neighbors and their pets. The event also equipped franchise owners with the tools and insights needed to drive future growth.

"The strength of the Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash franchise systems have always been rooted in the passion and dedication of our local owners and store teams," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "By bringing together franchisees, store leaders, vendors and support teams from across the network, we're able to share best practices, strengthen relationships, and identify new ways to elevate the experience for our neighbors and pets."

Throughout the week, attendees participated in educational breakout sessions covering key business topics including financial analysis and planning, marketing, culture, animal care, inventory optimization and operational best practices. A vendor expo showcased both new and existing products, while providing franchise owners the opportunity to connect directly with supplier partners and learn about emerging trends in the pet industry.

During the summit, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash highlighted several successful multi-unit franchise owners whose growth and long-term commitment continue to strengthen the brand's nationwide footprint, including:

Darren Chen, owner of five stores across California

Caitlin Greene, owner of five stores across Florida

Michelle Lambert, owner of three stores across Illinois and Pennsylvania

Matt Morello, owner of four stores across Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

Brian Rolf, owner of 10 stores across Florida and Georgia

Addy Shattuck, an owner of three stores in Michigan who has been with the brand for more than 20 years

The summit also celebrated the accomplishments of franchise owners and team members who reached significant milestones during their Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash journeys.

"As our system continues to grow, the Franchisee Summit remains one of the most valuable opportunities for owners to connect, learn from one another and gain insights that help strengthen their businesses," said Rowland. "This year's theme, Elevate, reflects our commitment to continuously improving how we support our teams and position our stores for long-term success."

In addition to educational programming, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash shared updates on initiatives designed to help franchise owners improve operations and manage costs. In response to rising construction and material costs, the brands have begun rolling out cost-saving solutions for new store builds and remodels, including pre-manufactured elements for key areas such as dog wash stations, grooming spaces, bathrooms and offices. These solutions are expected to significantly reduce build-out costs and capital investment requirements.

The success of Pet Supplies Plus has been consistently recognized, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. In addition to being awarded the #1 pet franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur's Best of the Best list, the brand also ranked #31 on the Franchise 500®, #29 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list and #40 on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service list. These accolades underscore the brand's dedication to providing exceptional products, services and support to both neighbors and franchise partners.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked No. 458 in the 2026 Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list, Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 26 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash