Wag N' Wash Launches Mobile App to Deliver a More Seamless, Connected Pet Care Experience

Emerging Pet Specialty Brand Brings Grooming, Shopping, and Rewards Together in One Unified Mobile Platform

LIVONIA, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag N' Wash, the neighborhood pet care franchise known for grooming, self-wash services, and natural pet food and treats, has officially launched its first-ever mobile app, designed to make pet care more convenient, connected and personalized for pet parents on the go.

Built to meet the needs of today's mobile-first consumer, the app brings together key Wag N' Wash services, including grooming appointments, shopping and rewards access, into one streamlined mobile experience. As a sister brand to Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash continues to enhance the customer experience through convenient, neighborhood-focused pet care solutions. With a significant portion of customers already engaging with the brand through their mobile devices, the app represents a natural evolution in Wag N' Wash's commitment to convenience and neighborhood-level service.

The new Wag N' Wash mobile app includes key features such as:

Easy Booking: Schedule grooming appointments directly from a mobile device in just a few taps.





Schedule grooming appointments directly from a mobile device in just a few taps. Rewards Access: View and redeem loyalty rewards in real time for in-store or online purchases.





View and redeem loyalty rewards in real time for in-store or online purchases. Biometric Login: Secure, seamless access allows users to login without needing to remember passwords.





Secure, seamless access allows users to login without needing to remember passwords. Push Notifications: Get real-time updates on appointments, promotions, and important account activity.





Get real-time updates on appointments, promotions, and important account activity. Order & Service History: Quickly reorder favorites and review past purchases and services.





Quickly reorder favorites and review past purchases and services. Neighborhood Connection: Stay informed on local store updates, events, and community happenings.

"We know most of our customers interact with Wag N' Wash through their mobile devices, so we wanted to create a more seamless way for them to engage with everything we offer," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "This app brings grooming, shopping, and rewards together in one easy-to-use platform – helping neighbors spend less time managing logistics and more time enjoying life with their pets."

The new app also supports Wag N' Wash's broader mission of making pet care easier, more convenient and more enjoyable by giving pet parents a single, intuitive hub to manage their needs.

While Wag N' Wash remains rooted in its neighborhood-first approach, the new app brings enterprise-level digital convenience to local communities, bridging in-store service with modern digital tools.

Development, enhancement, and testing of the app were led in collaboration with the teams at Horizontal Digital, a digital experience and technology partner, and Pet Central (Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash home office), whose work helped bring the mobile experience to life.

Looking ahead, Wag N' Wash aims to see strong adoption across its digital customer base, with a goal of 50–70% of existing online users downloading and actively engaging with the app within the first year.

The Wag N' Wash mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash is a neighborhood pet care franchise offering self-serve dog wash, professional grooming services, and a curated selection of natural pet food, treats, and supplies. With a focus on community, convenience, and pet wellness, Wag N' Wash makes it easier for pet parents to care for their pets in one welcoming, local destination. For more information, visit www.wagnwash.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, 636.439.0210 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash