Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Collect & Recycle 69 Tons of Pet Product Packaging; Expand Recycling Efforts with Trade-In Program Following Earth Day

Pet Retails Brands Double Down on Sustainability Commitment to Engage Pet Parents in Everyday Recycling

Since Program Inception, More Than 138,000 Pounds of Pet Product Packaging Has Been Collected + Recycled

New Promotions Encourage Community Involvement to Reduce Environmental Impact

LIVONIA, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrate the achievement of collecting and recycling 69 tons of pet food, treat and litter bag packaging through their in-store program. To further expand this commitment to sustainability, the pet retail brands are launching a trade-in program, making it easier than ever for pet parents to reduce waste while caring for their furry family members.

Since Program Inception, More Than 138,000 Pounds of Pet Product Packaging Has Been Collected + Recycled Post this Photos of Pet food packaging at Pet Supplies

From April 30 through May 13, neighbors are invited to bring in any used collar, leash, or harness to participating Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash locations for recycling. In return, neighbors will receive 40% off a new collar, leash, or harness as part of a limited-time trade-in program.

This extension of an already impactful program builds on the brands' ongoing partnership with TerraCycle, an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions. Together, the companies have created a proven and convenient way for pet parents to keep hard-to-recycle products out of landfills, including pet food, treat, and litter bag packaging through in-store collection stations.

"Through our neighbors and their participation in our recycling program, we've been able to make a real difference," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "We were the first pet retailers to launch a recycling program and we're more committed than ever to sustainability and providing neighbors with simple, accessible ways to recycle pet products."

Since the partnership with TerraCycle began in 2023, more than 69 tons of waste have been prevented from ending up in landfills or incinerators, underscoring a measurable and growing environmental impact. Through these efforts, the brands continue to provide neighbors with an opportunity to participate in responsible recycling and reduce waste.

Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are pioneers in pet specialty recycling, launching the first program of its kind in the industry. With the continued expansion of their TerraCycle partnership, the brands remain committed to supporting local communities and creating accessible, everyday solutions that make sustainability a part of routine pet care.

"Most pet-related items—from packaging to worn collars and leashes—aren't accepted through local recycling, which means they're typically thrown away," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "By building on an established in-store collection program and introducing a limited-time way to recycle everyday gear, this effort makes it easier for pet parents to take action and keep more of what they use out of landfills and incinerators."

To learn more about which products can be recycled and find participating locations by visiting Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash websites.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 26 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, 636.439.0210 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash