Pet Supplies Plus Celebrates 50 Years of KONG® with Nationwide Giveaways, In-Store Events and Exclusive Savings

Pet Parents Can Participate in a Social Media Giveaway for a Chance to Win a Gift Card + KONG Bundle

In-Store Events Occurring on Aug. 15 Include Fun Demos, Treat Bar, Free Samples and More

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select KONG Products from Aug. 9–22 at Pet Supplies Plus Stores

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 50 years of KONG, Pet Supplies Plus is offering pet parents a month-long lineup of giveaways, community initiatives, in-store events and exclusive savings designed to support healthy enrichment for pets while giving back to local animal shelters. Throughout August, Pet Supplies Plus stores will bring neighbors together to celebrate 50 years of KONG and highlight the importance of play in pets' overall wellbeing.

Campaign Highlights:

Social Media Giveaway: Pet Supplies Plus will launch a giveaway on Instagram starting August 11, giving pet parents a chance to win a $100 Pet Supplies Plus gift card and curated KONG prize bundle. For every share of the giveaway post, KONG will donate one toy to Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, Colorado (up to 200 total toys).

Pet Supplies Plus will launch a giveaway on Instagram starting August 11, giving pet parents a chance to win a $100 Pet Supplies Plus gift card and curated KONG prize bundle. For every share of the giveaway post, KONG will donate one toy to Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, Colorado (up to 200 total toys). In-Store Celebration: On August 15, participating stores will host events that include free samples, a treat bar, a demonstration on creative ways to stuff a KONG Classic toy, and support local rescues through donations.

On August 15, participating stores will host events that include free samples, a treat bar, a demonstration on creative ways to stuff a KONG Classic toy, and support local rescues through donations. Exclusive Savings: Any neighbors who purchase a select KONG product at Pet Supplies Plus stores will receive 50% off another KONG product between August 9 – 22.

"We're excited to celebrate this significant milestone with KONG, our stores and our neighbors," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "KONG products have been helping to enrich dogs' lives for fifty years and it's our privilege to celebrate that through our in-store events, giveaways, and promotions that neighbors can participate in throughout the month."

This campaign reinforces Pet Supplies Plus' mission of providing pet parents with affordable, accessible products that support mental stimulation and safe play for their pets. It also reflects the strength of the brand's retail partnerships that help ensure neighbors have the right options for their furry friends.

KONG was created in 1976 to encourage dogs to play with toys made of safe, durable rubber materials. These toys give dogs a fun outlet for their energetic nature, promoting positive behavior while providing mental stimulation and physical enrichment during play. KONG products are available at Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash stores nationwide, or online at https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/brands/kong.

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus