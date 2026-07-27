Pet Supplies Plus to Gift $1 Million in Prizes to Customers in Recognition of 10-Year Anniversary of Redford Naturals Brand

National Pet Retailer Hosts "10 Years Wild Sweepstakes" to Celebrate a Decade of Exclusive Brand

Now Through September 6, Pet Parents Can Receive a Prize Through an Instant-Win Digital Spin Wheel

Valued at $1M, Prizes Include a Year's Supply of Pet Food, Treats, Toys and More

LIVONIA, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of its in-house brand Redford Naturals, Pet Supplies Plus is hosting the "10 Years Wild Sweepstakes" now through September 6. The national pet retail franchise will be awarding over $1 million in prizes to eligible neighbors.

About the Sweepstakes:

Pet Supplies Plus is giving away more than $1 million in prizes in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of its in-house brand, Redford Naturals.

Pet parents can enter the sweepstakes by: Enter With Making a Purchase: By purchasing one Redford Naturals product in-store or online using their Pet Supplies Plus Rewards account, neighbors will receive an email with a link to the digital prize wheel. Neighbors will earn one spin of the digital prize wheel per qualifying transaction, with a limit of one spin per day. Enter Without Making a Purchase : Neighbors can visit their Rewards Dashboard and click on the "10 Years Wild Sweepstakes Free Entry" activity in the Earn Points section. They will then receive an email with a link to the digital prize wheel for one free spin.

Neighbors can earn up to two prize plays per day, one for each entry method listed above.

Five grand prize winners will receive a year's supply of Redford Naturals dog or cat food. Additionally, these neighbors will win a swag bag of surprise items.

Ten first prize winners will receive a year's supply of Play On! toys.

Thousands of winners will receive free toys, treats, wet food, coupons and rewards points.

All digital wheel spins expire at the end of the promotion period, on September 6, 11:59 p.m. ET.

"This is an exciting milestone for Redford as our in-house brands play a unique role in the Pet Supplies Plus ecosystem," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "While we are excited to celebrate Redford's anniversary, we're equally excited to be able to give back to our neighbors in a fun way, gifting them prizes so they can continue caring for their pets."

Redford Naturals was created 10 years ago, rooted in the mission to help pets live better with premium nutrition, inspired by their ancestral diet. The dog and cat food and treats are crafted with real animal protein to give pets the energy and essential nutrients they need to fuel their daily adventures. Over the last decade, more than four million dogs and cats have enjoyed Redford Naturals.

Full sweepstakes terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sweepstakes-terms.

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus