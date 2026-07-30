Pet Supplies Plus Opens New Location in Queen Creek on July 31

Neighborhood Pet Retailer Brings Best-Price Guaranteed Products, Grooming, Self-Wash Stations and Friendly Service to Local Pet Parents

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, will open in Queen Creek on July 31. Located at 37752 N. Gantzel Rd, the store will offer a wide selection of pet essentials for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, and small animals, along with services including grooming, self-pet wash stations, and carry-out assistance.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners:

The new store is owned by Queen Creek residents Michelle Kim and John Maderos, long-time business partners who have owned and operated several companies together throughout Arizona. After calling Queen Creek home for the past five years, the pair were inspired to open their first pet retail business right in their own backyard. Having witnessed the community's rapid growth firsthand, they saw an opportunity to create a true neighborhood pet store where local families could receive personalized service, expert advice and a welcoming place to shop with their pets.

"Opening Pet Supplies Plus in Queen Creek is especially meaningful because it's an opportunity to serve the community John and I call home," said Kim. "We want every neighbor who walks through our doors to feel welcomed, supported and confident they're getting the best care and products for their pets."

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). As a community partner, Michelle and John will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

Grand Opening Celebration:

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, Michelle and John will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, discounts, and more.

Beginning on Saturday, August 29 and continuing through Sunday, August 30, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, August 29 – Sunday, August 30 – Free self-service pet washes, complimentary pup cups, 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants, a chance to win one of three reptile prize packs, and Pet Supplies Plus Rewards members will earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more.

– Free self-service pet washes, complimentary pup cups, 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants, a chance to win one of three reptile prize packs, and Pet Supplies Plus Rewards members will earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more. Saturday, August 29 – Free scratch cards worth up to $50, a paw print activity, and pet-owner look-alike contest.

– Free scratch cards worth up to $50, a paw print activity, and pet-owner look-alike contest. Sunday, August 30 – The first 100 neighbors will receive a free small bag of dog or cat food. The store will also offer $5 dog nail trims from noon to 2 p.m. (proof of rabies vaccination is required) and a prize wheel.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text queencreek to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/queencreekgiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Queen Creek offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions, and download the Pet Supplies Plus app via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To learn more about Pet Supplies Plus of Queen Creek, visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/store/az/queen-creek/4568.

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

The Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers. Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, 630-842-0414 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus