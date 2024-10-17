Pet Supplies Plus Donates More Than 55,000 Pounds of Pet Food and Litter for Hurricane Relief

The Nation's Largest Pet Retail Franchise Supports Georgia & North Carolina Communities with Large Pet Product Donation

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, made a substantial donation to non-profit The Rewritten Story Foundation. With the immense impact natural disasters can have on displacing animals and straining resources, this donation will help ensure that pets and their families receive necessary support during recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Pet Supplies Plus donated 25,151 pounds of dog food, 6,864 pounds of cat food, and 23,595 pounds of cat litter.

The 55,610 pounds of essential pet supplies will help nearly 7,200 animals in need across Georgia and North Carolina.

The supplies, valued at $52,000, have the potential to feed 838 dogs and 457 cats for an entire month, while the litter can accommodate for 5,900 cats for the same duration.

, have the potential to feed and for an entire month, while the litter can accommodate for for the same duration. This contribution provides support to local shelters, rescue organizations, and families in caring for and improving the lives of countless animals.

Neighbors can also participate in the relief effort by rounding up their purchases at the register, with the additional funds directly supporting local rescues and ensuring that essential goods reach those who need them most.

"As a business that prioritizes community engagement and connection, we feel a strong responsibility to support the communities we operate in during times of need," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "We're honored to support The Rewritten Story Foundation to provide some relief to families and animals impacted by Hurricane Helene. Together, we hope to make a positive impact and help these communities recover and rebuild."

The non-profit organization focuses on empowering communities and providing support in times of crisis. Its team of volunteers will travel to areas that are impacted a crisis to offer support, donate resources, and more. The donation from Pet Supplies Plus was dispersed throughout communities in Georgia and North Carolina.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of lending a helping hand where it's needed most," said Tracy Story, Founder of The Rewritten Story Foundation. "Recently, our team traveled to Georgia and North Carolina to aid communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Thanks to the generous donation from Pet Supplies Plus, we were able to provide essential pet supplies to families and shelters in need, helping them care for their beloved animals during this difficult time."

Pet Supplies Plus is committed to supporting hurricane relief efforts well beyond its initial donation. The brand is actively providing direct assistance to team members affected by the disaster. Locations in Boone, NC, are collecting donations that will be distributed to local organizations, enabling neighbors to contribute essential supplies and resources. In Purcellville, donations were air-dropped by local pilots to reach otherwise inaccessible areas, while the Cajun Navy transported contributions from Columbia, SC, directly to those in need.

Visit the Pet Supplies Plus website to find your nearest location.

