Pet Supplies Plus Donates Over $100,000 of Supplies to Houston-Area Animal Rescues for Hurricane Relief

LIVONIA, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, recently made a significant donation to animal shelters across the Houston metro area. Recognizing the immense value of animal shelters, and the critical role they can play during natural disasters, this donation will help ensure dogs and cats in need have access to essential supplies during hurricane recovery.

Pet Supplies Plus donates over $116,000 dollars worth of pet food to shelters in the Houston area.

Pet Supplies Plus donated a total of 63,680 pounds of dog food and 7,780 pounds of cat food – more than two tractor trailer loads – valued at $116,000, for thousands of displaced and recovering animals in more than 35 shelters across Houston, Katy, League City, Pearland, Spring, and Sugar Land. The sheer volume of food is enough to feed over 4,500 average-sized dogs and 400 cats for a full month. This contribution will help alleviate some of the strain on local shelters struggling with increased animal intake and resource limitations in the aftermath of the hurricane.

"We understand the devastating impact hurricanes or other natural disasters can have on both people and pets," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Many families are forced to evacuate their homes during these storms, and unfortunately, pets are often left behind or surrendered to shelters. By providing this essential donation, we hope to be able to offer support to local shelters and ensure these animals receive the food they need during this difficult time."

The impact of Pet Supplies Plus's donation is evident in the responses from shelters across the Houston area. One beneficiary, Sonoma Dog Haven Rescue, noted that the donation will significantly impact its operations in several ways, such as enhanced nutrition, cost savings, increased capacity to care for more dogs, improved health and recovery, as well as community support and awareness.

Similarly, Sarah Mill, Senior Director of Houston PetSet, a local non-profit working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, shared, "Our wonderful friends at Pet Supplies Plus contacted us with this incredible gift of thousands of pounds of food to distribute to our partners and neighbors in need, and we are so grateful to help facilitate the distribution. Hundreds of cats and dogs will sleep with full bellies thanks to this important collaboration."

Pet Supplies Plus's commitment to animal welfare extends beyond this initial donation. Many Pet Supplies Plus locations across the Houston-area will be hosting in-store donation drives, allowing neighbors to contribute additional supplies and resources to the relief effort. This collaborative approach showcases the brands commitment to supporting both animal welfare and the communities they serve.

