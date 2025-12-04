Pet Supplies Plus Launches Mobile App and Expanded Gift Card Services to Deliver a More Seamless Shopping Experience

Pet Retail Franchise Elevates Technology Stack to Improve Shopping Experience

New Gift Card Offerings Provide More Flexible and Convenient Purchasing Options

The Brand Doubles Down on Commitment to Customer Service with App Launch + Expanded Gift Card Program

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the U.S., has rolled out it's first-ever mobile app and expanded gift card services designed to deliver a faster, easier, and more intuitive shopping experience for pet parents nationwide.

Developed to meet the evolving needs of today's mobile-first consumer, the app gives neighbors the ability to shop, schedule grooming appointments, and redeem rewards directly from their mobile device. With the majority of Pet Supplies Plus neighbors accessing the brand through a mobile device, the improved technology underscores the company's ongoing commitment to making pet ownership easier and more enjoyable.

The new mobile app offers several advantages:

Biometric Login: Simplifies the login process, eliminating the need to remember passwords.

Simplifies the login process, eliminating the need to remember passwords. User-Friendly Interface: Offers a more streamlined experience compared to using a mobile browser.

Offers a more streamlined experience compared to using a mobile browser. Push Notifications: Provides real-time updates on order statuses and other important information.

Provides real-time updates on order statuses and other important information. Rewards Access: Allows neighbors to convert their rewards points into coupons in real-time for quick access at the register.

"We wanted to give our neighbors an even more convenient way to shop Pet Supplies Plus right at their fingertips," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "The app mirrors the full capabilities of our website in a more user-friendly format, giving neighbors more time to enjoy what matters most: their pets. Even when they interact with our brand online, neighbors will be pleased to know they are supporting a locally owned and operated business."

Alongside the app, Pet Supplies Plus has expanded its gift card services, giving neighbors more flexible ways to shop and share the convenience of Pet Supplies Plus throughout the year. As of November 20, gift cards can be purchased online and delivered electronically or shipped directly to a home, and they can now also be used for online purchases. Available in more than one thousand Kroger and Kroger-affiliate locations, the gift cards will continue to expand to additional retailers in the coming year.

"Our neighbors have been asking for an enhanced gift card option, and we wanted to deliver," said Nick Russo, Chief Development Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "We're committed to serving our neighbors in the best way possible, and these updates to our gift card program and mobile app are just the beginning."

Offering neighbors everything they need to care for their beloved pets continues to be a top priority for Pet Supplies Plus. This commitment has not gone unnoticed as Pet Supplies Plus recently ranked on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service List, leading the category of pet retail.

The new app is now available for download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices. Learn more and purchase gift cards at petsuppliesplus.com/gift-cards.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, 636.439.0210 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus