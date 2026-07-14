Local Husband-Wife Duo to Open New Pet Supplies Plus Location in North Durham on July 14

Neighborhood Pet Retailer Brings Best-Price Guaranteed Products, Grooming, Self-Wash Stations and Friendly Service to Local Pet Parents

DURHAM, NC., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, will open in Durham on July 14. Located at 5108 North Roxboro Street, the store will offer a wide selection of pet essentials for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, and small animals, along with services including grooming, self-pet wash stations, and carry-out assistance.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners:

The new store is owned by Isaac and Karri Corpe, a husband-and-wife duo and local entrepreneurs. With a background in supply chain management, Isaac always aspired to become a franchise owner early in his career. As pet owners and advocates, Isaac and Karri found a perfect match with Pet Supplies Plus. Recognizing Durham as an underserved market with not many pet-focused retail options, the Corpe's are committed to bringing a neighborhood-centric solution to the community while serving as a one-stop destination for pet families. Karri, who previously worked as an engineer, will serve as general manager where she will oversee the store's day-to-day operations and help create a welcoming experience for every customer.

"Karri and I are excited to bring Pet Supplies Plus to Durham where every customer and pet is treated like family," said Isaac Corpe. "As pet owners ourselves, we understand how important it is to have a trusted place to find quality products, expert guidance, and impeccable service. We look forward to having our new business become part of the community and helping local families give their pets the best possible care."

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). As a community partner, the Corpes will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

Grand Opening Celebration:

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, Isaac and Karri Corpe will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, discounts, and more.

Beginning on Saturday, August 15 and continuing through Sunday, August 16, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, August 15 – Sunday, August 16:

Pet Supplies Plus will provide $5 nail trims for dogs with proof of rabies vaccination (printed or digital copy) and free self- serve pet washes.

Rewards members can earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more.

Tropical fish and aquatic plants will be 40% off.

Local dessert and coffee truck vendors, raffles including a dog-themed Lego set, and a prize wheel will be available.

Saturday, August 15:

Mystery scratch cards up to $50 value will be given to neighbors throughout the day.

Adoptable dogs from Charleys K9 Rescue will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free pup cups will be available onsite.

Sunday, August 16:

First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food.

A photo station will be available with a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Adoptable dogs from Pawfect Match Rescue will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoptable dogs from Blazin' Trails Bottle Babies will be onsite from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "northdurham" to 34653.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Durham offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions, and download the Pet Supplies Plus app via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of North Durham, call 984-375-2773.

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

The Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers. Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Charlotte Whittier, Fishman Public Relations, 240-704-0500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus