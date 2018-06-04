Pet Supplies Plus Supports Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month with In-Store Events

Throughout National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month in June, stores will host adoption events and offer valuable discounts to neighbors on cat-related products. (Because event dates and times will vary by location, neighbors are encouraged to visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/Store to find and contact their closest store for details.)

To help the pet parents of newly adopted cats, knowledgeable team members will be on hand in the stores to recommend all the best products to ensure their overall health and wellness. Pet Supplies Plus stores will also provide neighbors with a helpful New Pet Parent Checklist and offer special incentives (to vary by store) for new cats adopted in June.

"Our National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month in-store adoption events are designed to help animals in need, and make a meaningful impact in the community," said Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland. "Our goal is to help increase awareness and facilitate more adoptions. With our high volume of shoppers, we can help a significant number of cats find their forever homes."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods, and a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables. These include wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Many locations also feature a full offering of grooming services tailored to meet every pet's needs, including washes, haircuts, body brushing, flea treatment and nail, skin, ear and oral care.

