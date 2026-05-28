15+ Detroit-Area Rescues Join Pet Supplies Plus at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre for Annual "Best Adoption Event Ever"

Free May 30th Event Aims to Help More Pets Get Adopted; Features Music, Food Trucks, and Giveaways

LIVONIA, Mich., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After helping more than 28,500 dogs and cats find homes in 2025, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, continues its commitment to pet adoption with the rerun of the annual "Best Adoption Event Ever." Hosted at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on Saturday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the free, family-friendly event will have more than 15 local rescues to help dogs and cats find their forever families.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre – 3554 Walton Blvd. Rochester Hills, MI

Admission: FREE

Entertainment: Live music, games, food trucks, giveaways and other pet-friendly activities

Free giveaways from Zignature and Fussie Cat will be available

With more than 15 shelters and rescues from the Detroit area in attendance, each with adoptable dogs and cats available, the event aims to support local rescue organizations while promoting the importance of pet adoption. Continuing its mission to raise awareness about the value and need for pet adoption, Pet Supplies Plus and its emerging sister brand, Wag N' Wash, have set a goal of helping 30,000 dogs and cats get adopted in 2026.

"Our goal of helping 30,000 dogs and cats get adopted this year is ambitious, but events like this one are how we get there," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "When rescues come together with families showing up ready to open their homes, you see firsthand what is possible when a community rallies around its animals."

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus