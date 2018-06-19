Pet Supplies Plus to Offer Redford Naturals® Dog Treats

Following in the footsteps of Redford Naturals' previous products, the line's jerky treats do not contain unnecessary additives, animal by-products, artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. The treats are slow-smoked and made in the USA with high quality ingredients, responsibly sourced both locally and from abroad. Offering the most selective pups a variety of flavor options to choose from – chicken, beef, salmon, duck and lamb.

"Our neighbors view pets as a part of the family and are increasingly placing an importance on the meals and treats they feed them," said Chris Rowland, Pet Supplies Plus' CEO. "We're happy to introduce dog treats into our Redford Naturals' line and have focused a great deal on ensuring we're creating quality products full of nutrients so that our neighbors can feel confident that they're feeding their pets food that will improve their overall wellbeing."

Redford Naturals® dry and wet food diets for dogs and cats are available in each of Pet Supplies Plus' 435 locations. The line provides complete and balanced formulas, with offerings for small and large breed dogs, as well as puppies and kittens. Redford Naturals® formulas contain vitamins, minerals and Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids to help support overall pet health. The line is free of corn, soy and wheat, and has with grain, grain-free and Limited Ingredient Diet options.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of 'Made in the USA' pet consumables. These include wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and their pets by name at every store. Many locations also feature a full offering of grooming services tailored to meet every pet's needs, including washes, haircuts, body brushing, flea treatment and nail, skin, ear and oral care.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With more than 435 locations in 33 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Redford Naturals®

Redford Naturals® was inspired by the evolution of household pets and the diets that fuel their natural instincts and adventures. The recipes include responsibly sourced, wholesome ingredients, crafted in small batches in the USA. Each distinct balanced formula – Natural, Grain-Free, and Limited Ingredient Diet (LID), never contain corn, soy or wheat and are free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors.

