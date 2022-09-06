Pet Travel by Ground is Best Alternative to Air Travel

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Tails Travel offers pet parents peace of mind when it comes time to moving, adopting, rescuing, or rehoming a pet. People move, adopt, or find new homes for a variety of reasons, and, especially with moving, will not leave their pets behind. Family is forever, pets included!

Many pet owners are in distress as their pets are unable to fly on airlines due to substantial changes in the airline industry. The restrictions have increased steadily and now there are very few domestic flight options available for live animals.

For travel within the contiguous United States, there is an alternative to airline travel: ground transportation. There are many advantages for pets and owners that this alternative provides. Ground transportation is a door-to-door service, so no one has to leave their home on either side. The pet is exposed only to the driver during the transport, unlike air travel where pets are exposed to several people and other pets throughout the journey. With ground, there are no restrictions on breed, size, or temperatures. One-on-one care of the pet, 24/7, with continuous communication provides peace of mind for the family.

Although one can drive their pet, there are times where it is simply not possible due to logistics, timing, vehicle, or owner's preference due to extra stops for dogs or meowing from cats.

A professional long-distance pet transport service can help with all of the logistics from start to finish to provide a safe and comfortable journey for pets across the country. Some companies offer private transport with only one pet family at a time. Others take several pets from different families from several areas of the country at a time. The services do vary on what is included, so conducting research to find the best fit and price for your pets' needs is important, as well as checking on reputation, credentials, and reviews.

After 23 years in business providing 100% air travel, Happy Tails Travel saw a significant decline in people wanting their pets to fly, as well as sudden airline restrictions, and faced challenges finding pet-friendly flights for those that did. Since the inception of our private ground transportation service 4 years ago, we now see 25% travel By Air with Care and 75% By Ground Safe & Sound. At times, it is necessary to combine these two services. In such situations, a flight may only be able to arrive into a major airport where it is still several hundred miles to the new home, which must be covered by ground.

When people find out they are moving, many times their number one concern is their pets and how to make it happen. By hiring a professional pet relocation company, the best transport options are presented, the logistics of driving or flying are handled, and excellent customer service and care for their pets can be provided; all while offering peace of mind for pet parents. This provides a big relief so that pet owners can concentrate on all the other details of their big move.

